Scarlett Faulkner’s cousin (10) in critical condition after fatal car crash in Antrim

A 16-year-old died in a two-vehicle crash in Co Antrim on Sunday, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A 10-year-old cousin of Scarlett Faulkner is in a critical condition following a fatal car crash in which a teenager died over the weekend.

The boy was the passenger in a vehicle that crashed in Co Antrim on Sunday morning. A 16-year-old died in the same crash, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

In total, seven people died on Irish roads this weekend, with five deaths occurring in Northern Ireland.

The family of mother-of-one Scarlett Faulkner, who died in hospital three weeks after she was allegedly assaulted on the side of the road near the village of Birdhill, Co Tipperary, are holding a vigil for the 10-year-old boy.

Josephine Duffy, the partner of Scarlett’s brother Thomas, pleaded for people to pray that the boy pulls through.

Following Scarlett’s death, the Faulkner family also have lost her brother Jason, who died just days after his sister was laid to rest.

In a video post on social media, Duffy said: “Please Jesus, what more can this family take. Oh God above please heal these little kids. God help them all, please.”

The PSNI said the two-vehicle collision which occurred on the Belfast Road, Nutts Corner, shortly before 8am involved a black Volkswagen Golf and a silver Volkswagen Passat.

Det Insp Dave Stewart, from the force’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers attended alongside emergency partners, and a male passenger in the Passat, who was aged 16 and from the Tipperary area, passed away at the scene.

“The driver of the Passat sustained minor injuries, while two other passengers are still in hospital, including a 10-year-old child who remains in a critical condition.”

A vigil is being held for the boy’s recovery in Limerick City today.

Among the seven fatalities on roads this weekend, teenager Josh Morrow died in a road traffic accident in Co Donegal.

Morrow died following a collision between a car and the motorcycle he was driving at Cloghan at around 4.30pm on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 80s died in a single vehicle crash in Knocklyon, Dublin on Sunday morning.

In Northern Ireland, four separate road collisions took place over the weekend.

A motorcyclist and the driver of a car died following a collision in Co Antrim on Sunday evening.

In Co Tyrone, a person was killed in a single vehicle crash on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, the 16-year-old boy, aforementioned, from Co Tipperary was killed in Co Antrim following a collision.

A 61-year-old motorcyclist was also killed in Co Tyrone.

Earlier on Monday, The Irish Times reported that the number of road deaths so far this year, is 52, a similar rate to this time last year, according to figures from An Garda Síochána.

Morrow’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, April 29th. His remains will repose at his home at Stranabrattoge, Cloghan, from 5pm on Monday, April 27th and Tuesday, April 28th.

His funeral will leave his home at 1.30pm on Wednesday, April 29th going to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour in Glenfin, Co Donegal, for the funeral service at 2pm with interment immediately afterwards in Cill Mhuire Cemetery.

His death notice on RIP.ie said: “Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Elma and Jerry, sister Sarah, brothers Matthew, Shane (Michelle), Jason (Shannon), niece Sofia, Granny and Grandad, Dolores and Jim Thompson, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and the wider community.”