Scarlett Faulkner dies following attack in Co Tipperary

Scarlett Faulkner was attacked and seriously injured at Birdhill, Co Tipperary, last month. Photograph: Family/Facebook Story David Raleigh

Scarlett Faulkner, who was in a critical condition after she was attacked outside Birdhill in Co Tipperary last month, has died.

Faulkner (29), a mother of one from Longpavement, Co Limerick, died on Monday surrounded by members of her family, after she was taken off life-support at Cork University Hospital on Sunday. She had been attacked on the side of the road on March 21st.

Her brother Martin paid tribute in a Facebook post, saying “Rip my lovely sister Scarlett”.

Faulkner’s sister Victoria said: “You’re at peace now sister, I don’t know how I will ever live without you ... you were always the best big sister to me.”

A TikTok message posted by Joanne Duffy, partner of Faulkner’s brother Thomas, said: “The one and only Scarlett Faulkner passed so peacefully with her loving family around her.”

“What a warrior, RIP my beautiful sister in law.”

Duffy thanked people for their “prayers and support” for Faulkner and her family since she was critically injured last month.

Gardaí on Monday evening said the coroner had been notified and a postmortem would take place in due course.

A family liaison officer has been assigned to support the family.

Gardaí said investigations were ongoing, and the force would not be making any further comment.

A 16-year-old girl is before the courts charged with assault causing serious harm to Faulkner outside the village of Birdhill in Co Tipperary.

The girl is alleged to have been a passenger in a car that had pursued and rammed a van that Faulkner and a man were travelling in on the R494, on the afternoon in question.

A court heard that when Faulkner ran from the van she was allegedly pursued on foot by the girl and allegedly struck across her head with an iron bar at least 11 times.

A 40-year-old woman, who allegedly drove the car that rammed the van that was carrying Faulkner, is charged with endangerment, violent disorder and burglary.

The two accused females cannot be identified by order of Limerick District Court.

Both accused are due to appear on remand before Tipperary District Court, sitting in Nenagh, on April 23rd.