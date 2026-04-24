Man struck by bus at Dublin Airport died ‘tragically while living his best life’

John Fleming, father of three, aged in his 60s was well known in the horse-racing industry. Photograph: RIP.ie

John Fleming, a racehorse owner and publisher who was killed after being struck by a bus at Dublin Airport, died “tragically while living his best life”, according to a death notice published on Friday.

It is understood Fleming had just returned from horse breeze-up sales, in which the performance of young horses are assessed before they are sold, in Doncaster in the UK when he was struck shortly after midnight on Thursday.

The father of three, aged in his 60s was well known in the horse racing industry. The Association of Irish Racehorse Owners said the horse racing world has “truly lost one of its finest”.

Fleming, who owned an accountancy firm in Kilkenny, specialising in providing services within the horse racing industry, was also the publisher of the Irish Racing Yearbook for more than 20 years.

Regina Byrne, general manager of the Association of Irish Racehorse Owners, said Fleming’s “loss will be felt far beyond his immediate circle”.

Describing him as a “devoted owner and valued member and supporter of our organisation”, Byrne said Fleming made an “indelible contribution to the industry”.

“Not only through his professional work but also as a passionate advocate for Irish racing and breeding.

“His infectious enthusiasm for the sport was evident to all who knew him and he enjoyed success at every level, both on and off track,” she said.

Fleming’s “commitment, generosity and love of racing earned him widespread respect and admiration throughout the community,” Byrne added.

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It was one of several tributes made from industry figures following his death, with Suzanne Eade, chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland, describing him as a “very talented and hugely respected man with a genuine passion for our sport”.

Fleming’s funeral mass is to be held in St Patrick’s Church in Kilkenny on Monday, according to his death notice published on RIP.ie.

“His smiling face and generous heart lifted the lives of many, especially the love of his life, devoted wife Marian,” the notice reads, adding that he will be remembered for his “charm, compassionate nature and free spirit”.

Fleming was on foot on Corballis Road, the main road leading to the airport from its roundabout, when he was struck by a bus.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the incident shortly after, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Following his death, Dublin Airport operator DAA said it was “deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a passenger overnight”.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of the deceased,” DAA said.