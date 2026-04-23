Man who died after being hit by bus at Dublin Airport named as publisher John Fleming

John Fleming was struck by a bus at Dublin Airport while on foot on Corballis Road shortly after midnight on Thursday. Photograph: LinkedIn

A man who died after being struck by a bus at Dublin Airport on Thursday morning has been named as racehorse owner and accountant John Fleming.

Those in the horse-racing industry said they were “shocked” and “heartbroken” by Fleming’s death.

Fleming was struck by a bus at Dublin Airport while on foot on Corballis Road shortly after midnight on Thursday.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Aged in his 60s, Fleming owned an accountancy firm in Kilkenny, specialising in providing services within the horse-racing industry.

He was also the publisher of the Irish Racing Yearbook since its establishment in 2003.

In an interview published by racing industry paper The Irish Field on Monday, Fleming said he worked on his annual publication not “for the money”, but to “give back to the community we live and work in”.

In a statement, DAA said the incident occurred on the main road leading to the airport between the roundabout and the terminal. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

In a statement, DAA said the incident occurred on the main road leading to the airport between the roundabout and the terminal.

Emergency services and airport police attended the scene immediately and airport officials are assisting gardaí with their investigation.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of the deceased,” a DAA spokesman said.

Some lanes on the main road leading to the airport remained closed on Thursday morning, but access remained.

A spokesperson advised passengers travelling to the airport to allow extra time for their trip and to follow diversions where required.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses to the incident.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage and were travelling in the area between 11.45pm on Wednesday and shortly after midnight on Thursday, have been asked to make footage available.

Suzanne Eade, chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland, said in a statement: “Like everyone connected to Irish racing, I am very saddened to learn of the sudden passing of John Fleming.

“He was a very talented and hugely respected man with a genuine passion for the sport.”