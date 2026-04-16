Truck show cancelled due to ‘ongoing fuel crisis’ as more protests planned

A truck preparing to leave Dublin's O'Connell Street on Sunday morning following days of protests in the city about fuel prices. Photograph: Bryan Meade

A national truck show has been cancelled due to the “ongoing fuel crisis “ as more protests are planned in Dublin and Carlow.

The Waterford Truck Show was due to be held on May 9th and 10th in Tramore, but organisers have made the “very disappointing and difficult decision” to not hold the annual event, which has been running since 2013.

Organisers said the cancellation came after “very hard and long discussions”.

They added: “This was not an easy decision and we apologise for any inconvenience or disappointment caused.

“We would like to thank you all for your support to date and hope we will be back again with our amazing show in the near future.”

Working trucks and fleets, as well as vintage, classic and show trucks from all over Ireland and the UK, were to be showcased at the event.

The not-for-profit show was to be held in aid of Tramore/Dunmore East RNLI lifeboat base.

Meanwhile, the online group The People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices Protest, has said it has been made aware that a protest is due to take place tomorrow outside the Dáil.

“While this event has no connection to us, it is clearly receiving widespread attention and appears to be moving ahead,” a spokesperson said.

A further fuel protest is planned to take place in Carlow town on Saturday.

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Organisers have organised a peaceful march that is to start at the Four Lakes Retail Park at 2pm before making its way to the Liberty Tree in the centre of the town.

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Independent Ireland councillor John Cassin has called on members of the public to “stand with us for fair fuel prices”.