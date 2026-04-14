Fuel protests: Government faces confidence motion and vote on €505m support package

Main Points

A Transport Infrastructure Ireland map shows ‘incidents’ on the M7, the M8 and the M18 on Tuesday morning but it is unclear if these are protests

Some 650 fuel stations remained without petrol or diesel on Monday, Fuels For Ireland chief Kevin McPartlan said

The Government faces a motion of confidence in the Dáil on Tuesday amid fallout from the fuel protests

TDs will vote on a €505m package to bring down fuel costs

Defence Forces help during the fuel protests became public

Key Reads

Go-slow truckers to be arrested if fuel protests continue

Fuel protesters who block roads or engage in go-slows on motorways will be forcibly stopped, detained and their vehicles towed away. The moves have been set out under a pro-arrest strategy to deal with lingering disruption since last weekend.

Garda sources said the protest movement was so fluid and disjointed, with no clear leadership or even central group, that further disruption could occur in any part of the country in the days or weeks to come.

They added any further disruption on the roads would result in go-slow truckers on motorways being stopped for endangerment and arrested. This would be carried out by gardaí in vehicles, backed by members of the Public Order Unit.

Concern radicalised fuel protesters may attack politicians

Garda protection is being stepped up around senior politicians, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, due to fears they will be targeted amid public anger following fuel protests over the past week.

There are concerns that some of those involved have become radicalised and will seek to publicly confront senior politicians.

Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and Minister for Defence Helen McEntee were also outspoken against those involved in blockades. The Garda’s efforts to ensure their safe passage countrywide will now involve added security and deeper planning.

Dublin Bus, Luas operating normally, ‘incidents’ on M7, M8 and M18

Dublin Bus and the Luas operator said they are operating full services on Tuesday morning. A map provided by Transport Infrastructure Ireland shows ‘incidents’ on the M7, M8 and M18, but it is unclear if these are linked to the fuel protests.