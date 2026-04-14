Fuel Protests Live Updates

Fuel protests: Government faces confidence motion and vote on €505m support package

The Taoiseach has said that further blockading of ports and motorways will not be tolerated

The view on Dublin's O'Connell Street on Monday after a blockade by fuel protesters was cleared over the weekend. Photograph: Bryan Meade
The view on Dublin's O'Connell Street on Monday after a blockade by fuel protesters was cleared over the weekend. Photograph: Bryan Meade
Jade Wilson's picture
Jade Wilson
Tue Apr 14 2026 - 06:47

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Jade Wilson - 16 minutes ago

Go-slow truckers to be arrested if fuel protests continue

Fuel protesters who block roads or engage in go-slows on motorways will be forcibly stopped, detained and their vehicles towed away. The moves have been set out under a pro-arrest strategy to deal with lingering disruption since last weekend.

Garda sources said the protest movement was so fluid and disjointed, with no clear leadership or even central group, that further disruption could occur in any part of the country in the days or weeks to come.

They added any further disruption on the roads would result in go-slow truckers on motorways being stopped for endangerment and arrested. This would be carried out by gardaí in vehicles, backed by members of the Public Order Unit.

Jade Wilson - 18 minutes ago

Concern radicalised fuel protesters may attack politicians

Garda protection is being stepped up around senior politicians, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, due to fears they will be targeted amid public anger following fuel protests over the past week.

There are concerns that some of those involved have become radicalised and will seek to publicly confront senior politicians.

Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and Minister for Defence Helen McEntee were also outspoken against those involved in blockades. The Garda’s efforts to ensure their safe passage countrywide will now involve added security and deeper planning.

Jade Wilson - 22 minutes ago

Dublin Bus, Luas operating normally, ‘incidents’ on M7, M8 and M18

Dublin Bus and the Luas operator said they are operating full services on Tuesday morning. A map provided by Transport Infrastructure Ireland shows ‘incidents’ on the M7, M8 and M18, but it is unclear if these are linked to the fuel protests.

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