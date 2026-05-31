TV guide: 10 of the best new shows to watch, starting tonight

Pick of the week

Museum of Me

Sunday, RTÉ One, 8.30pm

If you were to create a museum of your life, what artefacts would you put on display? Me, I’d probably have a cutting of my first gig review for The Irish Times (Alison Moyet), my dog-eared gatefold sleeve copy of Led Zep’s fourth album and my ticket stub for Tin Machine in the Baggot Inn (now, where did I leave the bloody things?). In this new series, six celebrities have been tasked with curating their own one-off exhibition of objects that have personal meaning for them, whether it’s marking a milestone in their lives or giving a glimpse into the person behind the public persona. These mementos will be on display for one night only in Fota House, and viewed by family, friends and colleagues. No pressure. First up is RTÉ broadcaster Bryan Dobson, who chooses keepsakes from a 40-year career on Irish telly.

Highlights

Southbank at 75: You Are Here

Sunday, BBC Two, 6.10pm

London’s biggest arts centre is celebrating 75 years at the centre of the city’s cultural life, but what’s the best way to mark this milestone? Stage a huge dance spectacular, of course, telling the story of Britain’s youth culture over the past three-quarters of a century. This epic terpsichorean extravaganza has been co-created, designed and directed by Gareth Pugh, Carson McColl, Paulette Randall and Danny Boyle. It features a cast of hundreds, hotstepping it through the eras of rock ’n’ roll, northern soul and disco, soundtracked by the music of Shirley Bassey, The Verve, Bronski Beat and EsDeeKid.

Dancers of Boy Blue, who feature in Southbank at 75: You Are Here. Photograph: Southbank Centre/Pete Woodhead

Wild Conamara

Sunday, RTÉ One, 6.30pm

If you thought you knew Connemara, prepare to be re-educated. Wildlife presenter Eoin Warner takes us on a trip through the waters and the wild, revealing the true beauty of the region in this new two-part series. It’s a place where sea and landscape blend beautifully. On his journey, Warner encounters grey seals, basking sharks and corncrakes, whose population is making a welcome return thanks to conservation efforts. He visits abandoned islands and sees the wildlife up close, and also visits MacDara’s Island, site of the annual seafarers’ Mass.

Eoin Warner reveals a region's true beauty in Wild Conamara, a new two-part series.

The Mother of All Cons

Sunday, BBC Two, 9pm

When teenager Megan Bhari launched her Believe in Magic charity in 2010, helping sick children make their dreams come true, she found willing believers across the world. Despite suffering from a brain tumour, brave Megan worked tirelessly to give seriously ill children the experience of their lives, with help from her mother, Jean. Soon, celebrities including One Direction were getting on board, and Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street were opening their doors. But some parents of sick children felt something wasn’t right. When the charity raised funds for expensive treatment for Megan in the US, the parents did some investigating and found Megan’s “treatment” involved lengthy stays in a luxury hotel in Disneyworld in Florida. They didn’t realise, however, that a much darker story was about to unfold. This documentary tries to unravel the truth about Megan’s medical condition – was her illness faked or was something even more sinister going on?

Jean O'Brien Jean holding up a dress in The Mother of All Cons.

Tip Toe

Sunday, Channel 4, 9pm

Alan Cumming and David Morrissey are the stars of this tense new thriller from Russell T Davies, the man behind Queer As Folk and It’s a Sin. Leo (Cumming) lives in a suburb of Manchester and runs a bar in the town’s gay village; he and his long-time next-door neighbour Clive (Morrissey) have become good friends, and Leo gives Clive a job at his bar and a key to his front door. But soon a feud develops between the two and homophobia rears its ugly head. Meanwhile, the wider gay community is feeling threatened as increased intolerance forces many back into the closet. “I used to walk into a room and go ‘ta-dah!′" says one character. “Now I tiptoe in.”

Alan Cumming and David Morrissey in Tiptoe on Channel 4.

The Vardys

Tuesday, UTV, 9pm

Remember the “Wagatha Christie” scandal? Who could forget? It started as a social media row between footballers’ wives Colleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, as Rooney accused Vardy of selling stories about her and her family to the tabloids, and ended up in the courts, as Vardy unsuccessfully tried to sue Rooney for libel. We haven’t heard much from Vardy since the Wagatha affair, but in this new reality show, we follow Rebekah, husband Jamie Vardy and their four kids as they decamp to Italy – with a camera crew in tow – to start a new life away from the prying lens of the paparazzi. Former Leicester star Jamie – now 38 – has signed for Serie A underdogs Cremonese, so both he and Rebekah have a lot to prove – to themselves and to their detractors.

Beckham: In Ten Pictures

Thursday, BBC Two, 9pm

There have been some iconic photos of David Beckham through the years – the one with the sarong, the one where he scored from the halfway line – and this documentary looks back at the Manchester United legend’s brilliant life and career through 10 defining images. From the moment he raised his hands to the sky 30 years ago after his incredible goal against Wimbledon from his own half, Beckham has used his image to build a globally recognised brand that has made him a multimillionaire, and helped turn him and his wife Victoria Beckham into Britain’s most famous power couple. This programme builds a story around 10 unforgettable Becks moments captured on camera over the years. Previous programmes in the series have featured Vladimir Putin, Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, Amy Winehouse and John Lennon.

David Beckham as a boy with his teammates at Ridgeway Rovers. Photograph: Lawrence Lustig

Streaming

Not Suitable for Work

From Tuesday June 2nd, Disney+

Five twentysomethings are trying to make it in the Big Apple, fuelled by coffee, shared ambition and a tendency to wisecrack at every opportunity. Is this our new Friends fix? Mindy Kaling’s new comedy series is set in Manhattan’s affluent Murray Hill neighbourhood, and follows the misadventures of a handful of young professionals, but don’t expect much hanging around in coffee shops musing on modern life – these friends are too busy trying to scramble up the corporate ladder to sit around listening to someone singing Smelly Cat. Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay and Jay Ellis star in this workplace comedy of errors.

Constance Wu in Not Suitable for Work. Photograph: Disney

Michael Jackson: The Verdict

From Wednesday June 3rd, Netflix

The battle for Michael Jackson’s legacy continues with this three-part docuseries taking us behind the scenes at the singer’s trial on charges of child molestation. The series features interviews with people who were directly involved with the trial, including jurors, eyewitnesses and key people in the courtroom. Unlike OJ’s trial, MJ’s trial wasn’t televised, but the documentary does feature lots of news footage from the time, including scenes outside the courtroom, and a bizarre direct-to-camera appeal for impartial judgment from Jackson himself. Twenty-one years after Jackson was acquitted, the movie biopic Michael, which charts Jackson’s rise to become the world’s biggest pop star, has become a box-office hit. But this series focused on the downfall of the one-time King of Pop.

Clarkson’s Farm

From Wednesday June 3rd, Prime Video

Jeremy Clarkson must be doing something right down at Diddly Squat Farm, because he’s made it to a fifth series without the whole venture going porkbelly up. But a new threat to the farm comes in the form of a British government budget that’s not exactly setting the farming community jumping for joy – in fact, they’re hopping mad. Clarkson has plans to bring Diddly Squat into the digital age with some high-tech innovations, but this will entail his trusty right-hand man Kaleb venturing outside Britain for the first time in his life. Crumbs.

Cape Fear

From Friday June 5th, Apple TV

The original 1962 film starred Robert Mitchum and Gregory Peck; the 1991 remake was directed by Martin Scorsese and starred Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange and Juliette Lewis. We can’t seem to stay away from the cape: now comes a new TV thriller series starring Javier Bardem, Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson, and executive produced by Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. Bardem is bad guy Max Cady, who has been released from prison after 17 years and is looking for revenge. Adams and Wilson play the married lawyers Anna and Tom Bowden. When they learn that Anna’s former client is now free, they realise that their lives – and the lives of their family – are now on a knife edge and that nowhere is safe.