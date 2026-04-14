Gardaí concerned radicalised fuel protesters may confront or attack senior politicians

Garda protection is being stepped up around senior politicians, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, due to fears they will be targeted amid public anger following fuel protests over the past week.

There are concerns that some of those involved have become radicalised and will seek to publicly confront senior politicians.

Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and Minister for Defence Helen McEntee were also outspoken against those involved in blockades. The Garda’s efforts to ensure their safe passage countrywide will now involve added security and deeper planning.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly has already said he was aware of “attempts in person and online to threaten and intimidate gardaí” who had been policing the protests and blockades. He had viewed some of the online content and was “absolutely appalled by it”, adding that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Political Correspondent Ellen Coyne looks at the political fallout of the fuel protests and whether the Government measures will placate the protesters.

O’Callaghan announced last Thursday morning that the Defence Forces had been placed on standby, following a Garda request, to aid the operation to clear protests and blockades. McEntee has refused to confirm or deny reports that she was not consulted before O’Callaghan’s statement.

O’Callaghan also warned protesters they “should not complain later about any damage caused” to their vehicles during removal. He added that “outside actors”, including British far-right figure Tommy Robinson, were “manipulating” the protesters so they could “damage Ireland as a country”.

O’Callaghan’s warning that the far right was trying to exploit the fuel protests was regarded as well-founded. Garda sources said there were clear efforts to infiltrate the protests by the Irish far right, who appear to be seeking momentum as anti-immigration sentiment has dissipated over the past 12-18 months.

However, it is feared the role O’Callaghan played in the past week, especially being seen as the figure who first mentioned the Defence Forces could be used to help gardaí break blockades, may now make him a target for protesters.

[ Fuel protests: Coalition’s worst week shows Ireland unprepared for economic deteriorationOpens in new window ]

A significant security operation will also be undertaken as the Dáil on Tuesday sits for the first time since the protests began early last week.

Senior Garda officers believe the strength of feeling towards politicians, among some sectors of the protest movement, will not be restricted to those in Government. As a result, public representatives from all parties will be offered security advice.

Comment was sought from Garda Headquarters and from Martin’s and O’Callaghan’s offices.

Martin’s home county of Cork became a flashpoint for last week’s demonstrations, including a blockade around a vital oil refinery in Whitegate, east Cork. While protests were called for Sunday in all 26 counties, an event in Cork city was especially well supported, with far-right agitators and criminal elements also in attendance.

On Thursday, a group of protesters gathered at the IDA industrial estate in Macroom, where Martin was opening a new timber frame facility, and accused the Taoiseach of using a rear entrance to avoid them.

Other politicians were also heckled, some robustly, and otherwise challenged by people attending different fuel protest events over the past week.