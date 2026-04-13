Where are the fuel protests and which roads are closed in Dublin and across Ireland?

Gardaí escort the last fuel protestors from Dublin's O’Connell Street after an early morning clearance of the street in a major garda operation on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Fuel protests across Ireland are in place for a seventh day on Monday, with traffic disruption on some national routes and as fuel supply is being restored to service stations across the country.

Hauliers and agricultural contractors began a series of protests last Tuesday which grew from slow-moving convoys to blockading roads and fuel depots.

Blockades were broken up by gardaí over the weekend at O’Connell Street in Dublin, at Foynes Port in Co Limerick, at Whitegate oil refinery in Co Cork, and at Rosslare Harbour in Co Wexford.

Protests on Monday are largely confined to road blockages.

Below is an update on the impact of the protests on Monday, including road closures and public transport disruption.

New road blockades can be set up at short notice. If travelling, check your route on the transport provider’s website for the most up-to-date information.

Dublin city centre

The capital is clear of blockades; previous protests on the M50 and O’Connell Street were cleared on Sunday. Some roads around Leinster House, including Kildare Street, are closed.

[ Fuel protests: Slow moving convoy approaching M50; ‘significant’ delays due to motorway closuresOpens in new window ]

Roads and motorways

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has issued a notice that some full road closures remain in place as fuel protests continue across the country.

Drivers continue to be warned that “significant delays” remain likely across the country due to blockades on motorways.

On the M3/N3, where a blockade has closed the southbound lanes between junction 11 at Kells, and junction 9 at Navan.

In Sligo, there are reports of a go-slow fuel protest by trucks on the N4 main dual carriageway south of Sligo town.

It is understood gardaí are responding and breaking up blockades as they appear on roads across the country.

TII said a previous disruption between Athy, junction 3, and Kilcullen, junction 2 on the M9, the main road from Waterford to Dublin, has been cleared. It noted, however, that “heavy congestion” remains in the area.

Similarly, protests have been cleared on the M1 and on the Naas Road, where a rolling blockage towards the Long Mile road disrupted commuter traffic on Monday morning.

TII communications director Sean O’Neill told The Irish Times the “national picture has definitely been resolved significantly” but that there are still “some pockets of action locally”.

He said congestion on the N28 in Co Cork, caused by an earlier go-slow protest is resolving itself.

O’Neill advised commuters to go to traffic.tii.ie for live updates.

Fuel protesters block the N7 motorway in Rathcoole near Dublin on Sunday April 12, 2026. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Public transport

Luas

The Luas lines are operating normally. Both the green and red line services saw operation disruption over the past week.

Dublin Bus

Full services have resumed for Dublin Bus as of 4am on Monday morning and it is largely back to normal.

Some small diversions were in place along Kildare Street, with three stops, 7586, 7587, and 7588, not operating for much of the morning.

Gardaí have now reopened Kildare Street and Molesworth Street to Dublin Bus, with those roads having been closed this morning as a precaution.

Some of the nearly 1,000 buses out on the streets of Dublin this morning, will see very short diversions.

The full list of diversions and services impacted can be found here.

Bus Éireann

Normal operations resumed for all buses in the East and Southeast as of 4am on Monday, Bus Éireann said after the cessation of many of the disruptions from the protests.

All scheduled services from Busáras bus station are operating as planned, it said.

Route 109X will see its usual path route diverted due to the action on the N3 between Kells and Navan but no stops will be missed.

The northbound route 133 buses will not stop at Westland Row, instead serving an alternate stop on Dawson Street, due to the closure of Kildare Street and Molesworth Street in Dublin City centre.

In the west, Bus Éireann noted that some services were running behind due to congestion.

Some buses scheduled for this morning were cancelled due to protest actions.

Impact on schools

The schoolbus scheme run by Bus Éireann has resumed on Monday and is working to ensure “any disruption to school transport services is limited and localised”.

Bus Éireann said it would notify families directly of any disruption to service.

[ Pepper spray, megaphones and jostling: How the Whitegate fuel blockade came to an endOpens in new window ]