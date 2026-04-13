Ireland

Motorcyclist killed in Co Antrim crash named

Two-vehicle collision took place shortly after 10am on Monday in Crankill Road area of Ballymena

Jim Wylie was 60-years-old. Photograph: PSNI
Jim Wylie was 60-years-old. Photograph: PSNI
Tim O'Brien
Mon Apr 13 2026 - 23:321 MIN READ

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has named a man killed in a crash in Co Antrim as Jim Wylie, a motorcyclist from Ballymena.

The crash involved Wylie’s motorbike and a car shortly after 10am. The crash happened in the Crankill Road area of Ballymena at the junction of Tullygrawley Road.

Det Insp Stewart from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said emergency services attended the location of the incident but “sadly the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene”.

“He was 60-year-old Jim Wylie from the local area,” he said.

READ MORE

Man (60s) killed in Co Louth road traffic collision

Road death statistics are incomplete unless they include all who died

Gardaí detect 680 speeding drivers in first day of Easter road safety clampdown

Storm Dave to bring strong winds and cold temperatures as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

The road was closed for a time but has since fully reopened.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist