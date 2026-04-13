Motorcyclist killed in Co Antrim crash named

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has named a man killed in a crash in Co Antrim as Jim Wylie, a motorcyclist from Ballymena.

The crash involved Wylie’s motorbike and a car shortly after 10am. The crash happened in the Crankill Road area of Ballymena at the junction of Tullygrawley Road.

Det Insp Stewart from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said emergency services attended the location of the incident but “sadly the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene”.

“He was 60-year-old Jim Wylie from the local area,” he said.

The road was closed for a time but has since fully reopened.