Customers told to turn off TVs immediately as 6,200 recalled due to fire safety risk

Recall notices were issued for 6,206 Toshiba, Technika and Walker televisions sold since October 2025. Photograph: iStock

More than 6,000 televisions have been recalled by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) due to a fire safety risk.

Recall notices were issued for 6,206 Toshiba, Technika and Walker televisions that were sold between October 2025 and April of this year.

The CCPC said a safety issue has been identified with the fuse within certain power plugs of the sets.

“The product presents a fire risk because the fuse inside the supplied UK power plug may not operate correctly,” it said.

“If an electrical fault occurs, the fuse may fail to disconnect the power supply, allowing electricity to continue flowing into the TV, which could lead to overheating or fire.”

The product safety issue relates to the mains plug fuse and not to the television unit itself, the CCPC added.

Customers have been advised to stop using the television immediately, switch it off and unplug it from the mains.

They can also contact the consumer electrical goods firm Glen Dimplex to obtain a free replacement fuse or power cable on (01) 842 8222 or at serviceireland@glendimplex.com.