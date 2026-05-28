Ireland

Customers told to turn off TVs immediately as 6,200 recalled due to fire safety risk

Safety issue identified with fuse in certain power plugs of the sets, says CCPC

Recall notices were issued for 6,206 Toshiba, Technika and Walker televisions sold since October 2025. Photograph: iStock
Recall notices were issued for 6,206 Toshiba, Technika and Walker televisions sold since October 2025. Photograph: iStock
Thu May 28 2026 - 10:541 MIN READ

More than 6,000 televisions have been recalled by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) due to a fire safety risk.

Recall notices were issued for 6,206 Toshiba, Technika and Walker televisions that were sold between October 2025 and April of this year.

The CCPC said a safety issue has been identified with the fuse within certain power plugs of the sets.

“The product presents a fire risk because the fuse inside the supplied UK power plug may not operate correctly,” it said.

READ MORE

‘Amazingly fantastic’: Painting by Irish artist Gerard Dillon sells for record €1.375m

What is the Occupied Territories Bill and will it be finally made law?

View from South Africa: Lions lie in wait armed with Bordeaux’s blueprint for Leinster

Look inside: Ailesbury Road Victorian with a dark cinema and a bright kitchen

“If an electrical fault occurs, the fuse may fail to disconnect the power supply, allowing electricity to continue flowing into the TV, which could lead to overheating or fire.”

The product safety issue relates to the mains plug fuse and not to the television unit itself, the CCPC added.

Customers have been advised to stop using the television immediately, switch it off and unplug it from the mains.

They can also contact the consumer electrical goods firm Glen Dimplex to obtain a free replacement fuse or power cable on (01) 842 8222 or at serviceireland@glendimplex.com.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter