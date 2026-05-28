RTB deems notice of termination landlord issued after alleged ‘violent’ assault invalid

A notice of termination issued by a landlord in Cork after she was allegedly “violently assaulted” by her tenant’s grandson has been deemed invalid by a Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) tribunal.

Landlord Alvina Grosu purchased a Passage West property in February 2024 with tenant Linda O’Sullivan, who had been renting the home since 2010, in situ.

O’Sullivan did not attend the tribunal hearing in December.

Grosu told the tribunal she had been trying to arrange an inspection of the property for some time, and that a date that had been agreed with her tenant was cancelled with two days’ notice.

The landlord sought a new date, but O’Sullivan “refused to engage”, she claimed. Grosu attended the property regardless on March 23rd last year with her teenage daughter.

She told the tribunal there was no answer at the front door, despite her being able to see people inside.

Although it was a two-bedroom house, she said only O’Sullivan was “authorised” to stay there, and had “reason to believe” others were occupying the property.

Grosu told the tribunal she “videoed the scene” with her phone and then went to the rear of the home with her daughter. She subsequently knocked on the sliding door, which backed on to the patio.

After a few minutes, she claimed a “very angry man”, who she said was the tenant’s adult grandson, opened the door, “pushed” her and attempted to grab her phone.

She subsequently fell to the ground, hit her head and hurt her right elbow, she claimed.

Grosu told the tribunal her tenant was inside the house throughout the alleged incident.

She claimed meetings with her tenants after she purchased the home were “hostile”, saying they had made it “clear” they did not want her attending the property.

Grosu claimed the alleged incident had aggravated her health issues and had a “serious impact” on her daughter.

The landlord subsequently issued a notice of termination to O’Sullivan, citing serious antisocial behaviour, which gave the tenant seven days to vacate the property.

She said criminal proceedings were pending, and that she “does not have the time or the energy to continue with the tenancy”, according to a tribunal report published on Wednesday.

The notice of termination was deemed invalid by the tribunal.

Although Grosu claimed to have been “violently assaulted”, the tribunal said there was no suggestion O’Sullivan was involved in such behaviour.

It said it was “impossible” to conclude the tenant could have any knowledge that her grandson would engage in the alleged behaviour.

Describing it as a “single incident”, it said there was also no evidence that it was part of a pattern of such behaviour.

There was no evidence O’Sullivan could have intervened in the alleged incident, it added.