Grace Lynch (16) died from ‘multiple traumatic injuries’ after being hit by scrambler, inquest hears

Grace Lynch died in January after being struck by a scrambler bike in Finglas, Dublin. Photograph: rip.ie

Grace Lynch (16) died from “multiple traumatic injuries due to a road traffic collision”, the inquest into her death heard on Thursday.

Lynch died in January after being struck by a scrambler bike at a pedestrian crossing in Finglas, Dublin 11. A man (18) later appeared in court charged in connection with the incident.

A statement from Grace’s mother, Siobhán Lynch, was read to the coroner’s court, noting she had identified Grace’s body at Connolly Hospital on Sunday evening, January 25th.

The family liaison officer, Garda Brian Concannon, said he identified Grace to the mortuary staff later that day and confirmed he was satisfied as to the identity of the deceased.

The family was told no detailed evidence would be heard by the court on Thursday following an adjournment application from Insp Dara Kenny, the senior investigating officer on the case.

Due to ongoing criminal proceedings linked to Grace’s death, the coronial case was adjourned indefinitely.

The coroner, Dr Cróna Gallagher, said the family had the “sincere sympathy of court”, saying today must be a “difficult day”, like all days since Grace died.

“It’s really hard. This brings it all straight back to you,” Grace’s father, Martin Lynch told The Irish Times after the court sitting. “But these things have to be done”.

“It is something no parent wants to go through. Even though not much was said, enough was said,” Lynch said.

Her parents said they wanted the process to be over as quickly as possible and criticised delays in bringing charges in the case.

New regulations, known as Grace’s Law in her memory, that ban the use of scrambler motorbikes in public places came into effect in April.

Siobhán Lynch said the family was “hoping to see changes” from the introduction of the new regulations and urged An Garda Síochána to enforce them.

“Hopefully the law does what it is supposed to do, but you need everyone to play ball together,” Martin Lynch said.

Off-road motorcycles are now only legal for use on private land by the landowner themselves, or with their written consent.

Gardaí have powers to seize scramblers being driven dangerously in any location and can legally dispose of a vehicle two months after detention.