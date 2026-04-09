Ireland

Scarlett Faulkner, critically injured in attack, to have life support switched off, family says

Faulkner was left with critical head injuries after attack outside Birdhill village in Tipperary

Scarlett Faulkner
Scarlett Faulkner was attacked and seriously injured outside the village of Birdhill in Co Tipperary. Photograph: Family/Facebook
David Raleigh
Thu Apr 09 2026 - 09:101 MIN READ

The family of Scarlett Faulkner, the Limerick woman left with critical head injuries following an assault three weeks ago, has said her life support is to be switched off.

Faulkner, a mother of one in her 20s, has been in an induced coma at Cork University Hospital after she was attacked on the side of a main road outside the village of Birdhill, Co Tipperary, on March 21st.

Members of her family have been posting regular updates on social media of her condition in hospital and also asking people to pray for her recovery.

In a social media post, Josephine (Joanne) Duffy, a partner of Scarlett’s brother Thomas Faulkner, said: “Things are not looking good. On Friday they’re disconnecting Scarlett [from] her life/support machine.”

READ MORE

AI revolution to have severe effect on Irish economy with top-end job losses, report warns

Fuel protests: Defence Forces asked to assist gardaí; latest on traffic disruption in Dublin and countrywide

‘Some days I genuinely feel like my life would be happier without my husband’

‘Act of national sabotage’: Taoiseach condemns blockade of State’s only oil refinery

She asked for help in organising the funeral and also thanked the public for their prayers and support over the past three weeks.

“Thanks so much for all the prayers that didn’t go unnoticed, and pray now for peace for Scarlett, and justice, of course, thank ye all so much.”

A 16-year old girl has been charged with assault causing serious harm to Faulkner.

A 40-year old woman is charged with endangerment, violent disorder as well as burglary, arising out of the Garda investigation into the alleged assault.

The pair cannot be identified by order of Judge Carol Anne Coolican.

They have been remanded in custody to appear before Tipperary District Court on April 23rd.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter