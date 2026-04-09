Scarlett Faulkner, critically injured in attack, to have life support switched off, family says

Scarlett Faulkner was attacked and seriously injured outside the village of Birdhill in Co Tipperary. Photograph: Family/Facebook

The family of Scarlett Faulkner, the Limerick woman left with critical head injuries following an assault three weeks ago, has said her life support is to be switched off.

Faulkner, a mother of one in her 20s, has been in an induced coma at Cork University Hospital after she was attacked on the side of a main road outside the village of Birdhill, Co Tipperary, on March 21st.

Members of her family have been posting regular updates on social media of her condition in hospital and also asking people to pray for her recovery.

In a social media post, Josephine (Joanne) Duffy, a partner of Scarlett’s brother Thomas Faulkner, said: “Things are not looking good. On Friday they’re disconnecting Scarlett [from] her life/support machine.”

She asked for help in organising the funeral and also thanked the public for their prayers and support over the past three weeks.

“Thanks so much for all the prayers that didn’t go unnoticed, and pray now for peace for Scarlett, and justice, of course, thank ye all so much.”

A 16-year old girl has been charged with assault causing serious harm to Faulkner.

A 40-year old woman is charged with endangerment, violent disorder as well as burglary, arising out of the Garda investigation into the alleged assault.

The pair cannot be identified by order of Judge Carol Anne Coolican.

They have been remanded in custody to appear before Tipperary District Court on April 23rd.