Have your say on the fuel protests: How have you been affected?

A loose coalition of hauliers, farmers and bus operators have caused traffic disruption across the country over the last two days with their protests against rising fuel prices.

A loose coalition of hauliers, farmers, agricultural contractors, plant-hire firms, bus operators and delivery firms has caused traffic disruption across the country with a series of protests high fuel prices.

The protests stopped traffic for hours across the country and have caused severe disruption to public transport services yesterday and on Wednesday. This morning the protests were extended to include some blockades on fuel depots.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said this morning there was “always a balance” with regards to protests. “We are in democracy, we respect people’s right to protest.”

[ Fuel protests: Ministers refuse to budge on energy supports despite day of protestsOpens in new window ]

But he said it was not acceptable to turn Dublin’s O’Connell Street into a carpark or to block fuel depots.

How have you been impacted by the protests? Did you miss an appointment, a funeral or a meeting? Were you late to work?

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