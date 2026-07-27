In pictures: Mayo fans celebrate historic All-Ireland win

Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images Mayo players celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup in Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images Mayo players Kobe McDonald, left, and Jordan Flynn with their partners Leah Meheady, second from left, and Jessie Brown. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images Photo: INPHO/Tom Maher Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Supporters arrive ahead of the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Kerry and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images Aidan O'Shea of Mayo with his sister Méadbh, left, his wife Kristin and his daughter Romee after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final match. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos