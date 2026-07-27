Ireland

In pictures: Mayo fans celebrate historic All-Ireland win

Mayo won the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship for the first time in 75 years on Sunday

A Mayo supporter celebrates after their historic win in Croke Park against Kerry on Sunday. Photo: INPHO/Tom Maher
A Mayo supporter celebrates after their historic win in Croke Park against Kerry on Sunday. Photo: INPHO/Tom Maher
Mon Jul 27 2026 - 09:39
Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Mayo players celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup in Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Mayo players celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup in Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Mayo players Kobe McDonald, left, and Jordan Flynn with their partners Leah Meheady, second from left, and Jessie Brown. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Mayo players Kobe McDonald, left, and Jordan Flynn with their partners Leah Meheady, second from left, and Jessie Brown. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Photo: INPHO/Tom Maher
Photo: INPHO/Tom Maher
Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Supporters arrive ahead of the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Kerry and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Supporters arrive ahead of the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Kerry and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Aidan O'Shea of Mayo with his sister Méadbh, left, his wife Kristin and his daughter Romee after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final match. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Aidan O'Shea of Mayo with his sister Méadbh, left, his wife Kristin and his daughter Romee after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final match. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
MayoKerryKobe McDonaldGAAMayo GAACroke Park