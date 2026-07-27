Macron calls crisis meeting as wildfires force 300,000 to flee in Spain and France

Main Points

French president Emmanuel Macron has called a crisis meeting focusing on uncontrolled wildfires that have forced more than 300,000 people to flee their homes

With France about to enter its peak August tourist season, authorities in the Gironde region have taken steps to keep holidaymakers away

A French official said uncontrolled fires were still headed toward Bordeaux, an urban centre of 265,000 people

In Spain, prime minister Pedro Sánchez visited fire-hit areas in Avila, one of three central provinces affected by major blazes alongside Madrid and Toledo, ‌where ‌more ​than 45,000 hectares (111,000 acres) have burned

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Wildfires force evacuation of 90,000 people in Spain

Authorities in Spain have evacuated over 90,000 people while 30,000 have been confined to their homes as firefighters battle massive blazes in the regions of Madrid, Ávila, and Toledo.

The fire in the region of Ávila is the largest in Spain’s recent history and has burned some 47,000 hectares.

The evacuated areas of the Madrid region include Chapinería, Navas del Rey, Colmenar del Arroyo, and Cenicientos -- municipalities on the western extremity of the Spanish capital’s surrounding region towards the Valle de Iruelas nature reserve.

Authorities in several areas of Spain have urged people to remain indoors due to wildfire smoke, which is particularly dangerous for children, the elderly, pregnant women, or people with conditions like asthma or heart trouble.

Macron holds crisis meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron is currently holding a crisis meeting to address the wildfires that are raging across France.

A huge fire outside Bordeaux has forced the evacuation of 220,000 people and has burned 42,000 hectares, making it of record size.

Some 84 firefighters have been injured as they try to contain the blazes.

Other fires are still burning elsewhere in France, including in the regions of Hautes-Alpes, Haute-Corse, Var, and Landes.

Fuelled by dry conditions and high winds, wildfires have burned up a record amount of land in France this year.