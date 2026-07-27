Met Éireann forecasts warm temperatures as rain returns this week

Racegoers queue for an ice cream at The Curragh Racecourse in Co Kildare. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The weather will be mixed and changeable this week, with most of the rain falling across the west and north of the country as high temperatures remain, according to Met Éireann.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of light rain affecting the northern half of the country, becoming more persistent in the northwest in the evening.

In much of the south and east, it will remain dry with some possible brighter intervals. Highest temperatures will range from 16 degrees in the northwest to 23 degrees in the southeast.

It will be mild and humid on Monday night with outbreaks of rain more persistent over parts of Connacht and Ulster.

It will be mostly cloudy with some mist and hill fog. Lowest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

The national forecaster said Tuesday will generally be a warm, humid and mostly cloudy day. Outbreaks of rain will be most persistent in the west and northwest and elsewhere will be more isolated with many areas remaining dry. Highest temperatures will range from 17 degrees in the west and northwest to 24 degrees in parts of the midlands and east.

On Tuesday night, it will be cloudy in the north and west with outbreaks of rain becoming more persistent.

It will be mostly dry elsewhere with a mix of cloud and clear spells as well as some mist and hill fog. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.

People enjoy after-work drinks outside McCafferty's at the Barge during hot weather. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Wednesday will have a cloudy start as rain in the north and west clears south-eastwards through the day with sunny spells and drier conditions following. Highest temperatures of 17 to 24 degrees, warmest in the south and east.

It will be mostly dry and clear on Wednesday night with just a few light showers affecting Atlantic coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

Met Éireann said Thursday will feel fresher than previous days. Further north will experience the heaviest and most persistent rain. Highest temperatures of 15 to 21 degrees, warmest in the south and east.

Friday will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers as temperatures reach highs of 16 to 22 degrees, coolest in the northwest.

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