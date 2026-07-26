Body of man found at Clondalkin recycling centre in west Dublin

Gardaí said they have taken the step to name the deceased as they are seeking the public’s help

The body of a man has been found at a recycling centre in Clondalkin, in west Dublin.

Gardaí said they were investigating all circumstances surrounding the discovery of the man who they have identified as Andrew Haire (35), who had been availing of homeless services in Dublin and Cork.

His remains were discovered at the recycling facility in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, shortly after 9pm on Friday. The Office of the Chief State Pathologist and the Garda National Technical Bureau were notified and the body was removed from the scene. A post-mortem was carried out on Saturday. Gardaí said the results will not be released for operational reasons.

A Garda investigation has commenced under a senior investigating officer, with an incident room established at Lucan Garda Station.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to assist the family of the deceased.

Gardaí said they have taken the step to name the deceased as they are seeking the public’s help in establishing the movements of Haire between Friday July 17th and July 24th. It is believed that he was in Dublin, Kilkenny and Cork city centres during this time.

Gardaí have requested anybody who knew or interacted with Haire during this time or has any information which may be of assistance to this investigation to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01-666 7700, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.