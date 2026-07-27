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It wasn’t a dream. Mayo are senior football champions.

After ending a 75-year wait to be reunited with Sam Maguire with their 1-20 to 1-17 win over Kerry, “they can get on with the rest of their lives now”, Gordon Manning writes. “When the hooter sounded, Croke Park descended into a theatre of tears. Joy unconfined.”

These seem to be the days for shaking off sporting hang-ups. “Their performance brought to mind Rory McIlroy’s final round at Augusta in 2025,” Denis Walsh writes of the Northern Irish man’s charge to the career Grand Slam. Similar to the years of hurt and criticism that haunted McIlroy, on Sunday, Andy Moran’s side “rejected everything that had followed Mayo in and out of Croke Park for decades”.

“Never write a sentence you’ve read before, Oscar Wilde is supposed to have said,” Malachy Clerkin writes. “Well Oscar, Mayo are the All-Ireland champions.” Recalling Moran in his playing days, “he would be asked from time to time whether he thought he’d ever win an All-Ireland”, Malachy writes. “His stock answer was always: ‘I think I’ll win more than one.’”

As tends to be the case with Mayo, the result was hard-fought, Malachy picking out the key moments that swung the game in their favour, while Paul Fitzpatrick continues The Schemozzle’s work of holding pundits to account, none of them having given Mayo so much as a prayer.

Sunday at Croke Park was a particularly special occasion for one of our own, with Seán Moran signing off after 32 years as a GAA correspondent. Recalling a career filled with enlightening chats, dodgy dial-up connections and plentiful car troubles, Seán writes: “It’s common to hear retired players say that it’s not the medals they won that count, but the friends they made. That’s not a bad summation.” Comhghairdeas Seán.

And having had time for one singular deep breath following the conclusion of the men’s intercounty season, the GAA’s attention now turns to the club season. “The split-season has provided scheduling clarity for club players, which was the biggest problem with the old calendar,” Denis writes, but argues proportionality has been lost. “The GAA calendar has not been fixed. The two sides of the house are living together for the sake of the children.”

Sophie O’Sullivan celebrates 1,500m win. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Elsewhere, Ian O’Riordan brings us news from the weekend’s National Track and Field Championships, where Sophie O’Sullivan won the women’s 1,500m in style on Sunday to break a 31-year record set by her mother Sonia. In Lahinch, Welshman Sean David triumphed at the South of Ireland and on the streets of Paris, Tadej Pogacar earned a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title.

TV Watch: The Commonwealth Games continue in Glasgow, with coverage on TNT Sports from 9.45am. Rhys McClenaghan is in the men’s pommel horse final at 3pm and Daniel Wiffen swims in the 800m freestyle final at 8.37pm. From 8pm, TG4 have highlights of the All-Ireland final, followed by a lookback at the final week of the Tour de France (9pm).