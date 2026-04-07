Trump says all of Iran ‘could be taken out’ as deadline nears

Main Points

Diplomatic negotiations aimed at halting the war in the Middle East appeared to be faltering a day before a deadline imposed by Donald Trump

Trump has threatened to destroy Iran’s bridges and attack its power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened

Strikes continued in Iran and Israel overnight

Stocks stumble, oil above $110 as Trump’s Iran deadline nears

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As negotiations to end the war continue, civilians on the ground are surveying the destruction.

People gather on Tuesday as an excavator clears rubble at the site of Sunday’s Israeli strike on a building in Beirut’s Jnah neighborhood, Lebanon. Photo: Hassan Ammar/AP

Workers remove debris at Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology complex that Iranian authorities say was hit on Monday by a US-Israeli strike. Photo: Francisco Seco/AP

Around 18 per cent of French ‌petrol stations were lacking some kind ​of fuel on Tuesday morning, junior energy minister ​Maud Bregeon said.

French oil ⁠major TotalEnergies has ‌set ‌a ​ceiling on its retail prices in ⁠France, ​below what ​other brands charge, which ‌led to supply ​issues at some ⁠stations, ⁠she said ​in an interview on news TV channel BFM TV.

There is no overall problem ‌of supply, ⁠she said, with only a problem ‌of logistics because of ​demand changes. - Reuters

Current oil and gas crisis ‘worse than 1973, 1979, 2002 together’, energy chief says

The current oil ‌and gas crisis triggered by the blockade of the ‌Strait of Hormuz is “more serious than the ones in 1973, ​1979 and 2002 together”, Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), told Le Figaro newspaper.

“The world ​has never experienced a disruption to energy supply of ⁠such magnitude,” he said in an interview ‌with ‌the French ​newspaper released in its Tuesday edition.

He said the European countries, ⁠as well ​Japan, Australia and others will ​suffer, but the countries most at risk ‌were developing nations which will ​suffer from higher oil and gas prices, ⁠higher food prices ⁠and ​a general acceleration of inflation.

The IEA member countries agreed last month to release part of their strategic reserves. Some of this had already been released and the process continues, said Birol.

In reaction to ‌the strikes by ⁠Israel and the US, Iran has almost entirely blocked the traffic in the ‌Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 per cent of world ​oil and gas regularly flows, creating ​a surge in energy prices. - Reuters

Protests over fuel prices may cause delays on roads

Road users have been advised to allow extra time for journeys this morning as a number of protests against the price of fuel are due to take place in various locations around the country.

An Garda Síochána said the protest activity is “proposed to take the form of slow-moving convoys of vehicles on the main arteries leading to Dublin and in the vicinity of large urban areas across the country from after 8am”.

Dublin Airport has advised passengers travelling to the airport “to allow extra time for their journey due to the possibility of traffic disruption on roads around the airport”.

An Israeli airstrike killed at least 10 people and wounded several others outside a school housing displaced Palestinians on Monday, health officials said, in ‌the latest violence overshadowing the fragile US-backed Gaza ceasefire deal.

Before the strikes, some Palestinians had clashed with members of an Israeli-backed militia, who they said ​attacked the school in an attempt to abduct some people, medics and residents said. - Reuters

A petrol pump out of use at a petrol station on London Road in Capel Saint Mary near Ipswich on Monday. Disruption to petrol supplies has been caused by Iran's stranglehold on oil tankers passing through the key international shipping route in the Straight of Hormuz, sending prices at the pumps soaring. Photo: Lucy North/PA Wire

Global stocks wavered on Tuesday, while oil prices were perched above $110 (about €95) per barrel as the prospect of escalation in ‌the war in the Middle East and the looming deadline for a deal to be reached kept nervy investors on the sidelines.

Markets have been rattled since the US-Israel war on Iran broke out at ​the end of February, with Tehran effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit chokepoint that has spurred inflation worries.

While investors have pinned their hopes on a resolution to the war, the talks so far have yielded no progress, with Trump imposing a deadline of 1am on Wednesday (Irish time) for a deal to be reached. -Reuters

Russia helping Iran strike US targets

Russian satellites have made dozens of detailed imagery surveys of military facilities and critical sites across the Middle East to help Iran strike US forces and other targets, according ‌to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment.

The conclusions, reviewed by Reuters, also found that Russian and Iranian hackers were collaborating in the cyber domain. They represent the most detailed account yet of how Russia has provided secret support to Iran since Israel and the ​US launched their assault on February 28th.

Russian satellites, the undated assessment said, made at least 24 surveys of areas in 11 Middle Eastern countries from March 21st to 31st, covering 46 “objects”, including US and other military bases and sites including airports and oil fields.

Within days of being surveyed, military bases and headquarters were targeted by Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, the assessment said, in what it described as a clear pattern.

A Western military source and a separate regional security source told Reuters that ​their intelligence also indicated intense Russian satellite activity in the region and said that imagery had been shared with Iran.

Nine surveys covered parts of Saudi Arabia, including five over the King Khalid Military City near Hafar Al-Batin, in what appeared to be an ⁠effort to locate elements of the US-made THAAD air defence system, the Ukrainian assessment said. - Reuters

Negotiations enter ‘critical, ‌sensitive’ stage ​

Pakistan positive and productive endeavours in Good Will and Good Office to stop the war is approaching a critical, sensitive stage ...



Stay Tuned for more — Reza Amiri Moghadam (@IranAmbPak) April 7, 2026

Pakistan’s “positive ‌and productive” efforts to ​stop the US-Israeli ​war with ⁠Iran are approaching ‌a “critical, ‌sensitive” ​stage, ⁠Iran’s ​Ambassador ​to Pakistan ‌Reza Amiri Moghadam ​said in ⁠a ⁠post ​on X on Tuesday.

Strikes continued in Iran and in the region overnight. Israel said it targeted three airports and a petrochemical facility, while Iran launched another wave of missiles towards Israel.

The Israeli military meanwhile told Iranian citizens that “your presence on trains and near railway lines endangers your life”, according to a post made on X.

The King Fahd Causeway, a key bridge linking Saudi Arabia to the island kingdom of Bahrain, closed early on Tuesday due to threats. The King Fahd Causeway Authority made the announcement in a post on X. It said vehicle movements had been “suspended as a precautionary measure” over Iranian attacks targeting Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

The 25km bridge is the only connection by road for Bahrain – home to the US navy’s 5th Fleet – to the Arabian Peninsula, the Associated Press reports.

Diplomatic negotiations aimed at halting the war in the Middle East appeared to be faltering a day before a deadline imposed by Donald Trump with a threat to destroy Iran’s bridges and attack its power plants.

Mediators from Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey want both sides to agree to a ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, to be followed by a period of detailed negotiations intended to reach a more complete peace agreement.

Iran, however, said it wanted a permanent end to the war, not a ceasefire. It submitted its own 10-point peace plan, according to the country’s Iran news agency, and called for a “permanent end to the war in line with Iran’s considerations, while rejecting a ceasefire”.

Trump acknowledged Iran’s proposal as he spoke to reporters during an Easter egg event for children at the White House on Monday and said it was insufficient. “It’s a significant step. It’s not good enough,” he said. -AP

Trump ‘not at all’ concerned about possible war crimes

Donald Trump, pictured last week, said he was “not at all” concerned about committing possible war crimes. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times

Donald Trump has said he is “not at all” concerned about committing possible war crimes as he threatened to destroy Iran’s infrastructure if Tehran does not open the Strait of Hormuz by his deadline.

He threatened to destroy bridges and power plants if the regime does not move on the blockade by 8pm Eastern Time on Tuesday.

“I’m not worried about it,” the US president said. “You know what’s a war crime? Having a nuclear weapon.”

At a news conference, Trump said all of Iran could be “taken out” in one night “and that night might be tomorrow night”, referring to Tuesday.

Israel and the US carried out a wave of attacks on Iran on Monday, killing more than 25 people. Iran responded with missile fire on Israel and its Gulf Arab neighbours.