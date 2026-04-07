Fuel price protesters signal further action after day of disruption

Convoys of trucks, tractors and coaches brought traffic to a standstill in many parts of the country on Tuesday in a national day of protest against rising fuel prices, with warnings of more disruption to come.

In Dublin, where the largest gathering took place, long lines of vehicles formed along O’Connell Street and on the quays, as well as at the entrance to Dublin Port. Protests also took place in about 25 regional towns with large crowds gathering in Sligo, Cork, Tipperary and Wexford.

The action was aimed at securing an immediate Government-subsidised price reduction on fuel and a guaranteed cap thereafter. It was organised by a grassroots movement of hauliers, farmers, agricultural contractors, plant hire firms, bus operators and delivery firms, backed by Opposition parties.

Protesters in Dublin explain why they joined the convoys to demonstrate against the price of fuel. Video: Chris Maddaloni

They came together via social media after talks between the Government and individual organisations, including the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), resulted in the announcement of support dismissed by many as derisory.

Prices for petrol, diesel, home-heating oil and agricultural diesel have risen by as much as 50 per cent in the weeks since the start of the US-Israel attack on Iran. The Government responded by extending the fuel allowance season, reducing excise duty and suspending an oil levy.

In Dublin, however, speakers addressing a gathering of hundreds of protesters on O’Connell Street dismissed the measures as being nowhere near enough and repeatedly accused the Government of not listening to the people.

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carty, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín and Michael Collins of Independent Ireland were among those who spoke.

Tóibín said the Government is “tax-gouging the people of Ireland when it comes to fuel” while Collins said the measures announced by the Coalition to date were “a sop and a disgrace” to hard-pressed taxpayers.

“You’re taxed, taxed, taxed by the greedy, grabbing Government,” he said to applause.

Collins and others called for the carbon tax on fuel, which is due to increase next month, to be scrapped and for fuel prices to be capped.

Christopher Duffy, an agricultural contractor from Navan, Co Meath, said the Government could cap prices this week if it wanted to. “They can take the duty off – other countries have done it.”

Government can't help helping as fuel costs soar; and how many TDs are too many? Listen | 46:46

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Duffy said his trade consists of “carrying out work like spreading slurry and cutting silage” for farmers. He said his fuel bill is up by 50 per cent over the past month, to the extent that he does not see a future for his business.

Martin Shields, from Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, works with bus operator Collins Coaches and decided to attend the protest with colleagues during their break. He said the rise in fuel prices wastook hitting the company’s margins and those it employs.

“A lot of our drivers commute and our [personal] fuel bills have gone up 20 per cent as well,” he said. “It’s a matter of time before grocery bills go up. It’s a matter of time before people are struggling and hungry, I would think.”

While the message from the protesters appears to have captured wide public support, the method of delivering it faced some criticism, with the blocking of roads leading to long delays for commuters, commercial travellers and people trying to make flights and appointments.

By midmorning, journeys into Dublin from surrounding counties that normally took, an hour were taking three hours.

In Dublin city centre, gardaí kept bus lanes and Luas tracks clear, but public transport still experienced disruption. Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which operates the State motorway network, said there was “significant disruption” on many routes.

The Garda also advised of delays on many routes due to slow-moving convoys throughout the day. At Dublin Port, tempers flared at one point between transporters trying to reach ships and hauliers blocking lanes.

The Government said it was continuing to engage with organisations such as the IRHA, which, along with the IFA, did not officially back the protests.

Fuel protesters have parked up on Dublin's O'Connell Street as part of a national demonstration over prices. Video: Chris Maddaloni

However, protesters said dialogue to date had yielded nothing of use and that further days of disruption would take place, potentially targeting Dublin Airport and other key infrastructure.

Meanwhile, concerns are growing over school transport services, which will be needed when schools reopen after the Easter break next Monday. Protesters said some contractors were seeking extra payments from parents, while others had given notice they would not be able to operate.

The Department of Education said it “fully appreciates the concerns given the recent global events and the impacts already being seen in fuel prices in Ireland.

“The Department of Education and Youth continues to engage with Bus Éireann, and the Department of Transport regularly on this matter.”