‘Not at the moment’: Joe Schmidt says Leinster job not of current interest

Joe Schmidt has not gone so far as to rule out the possibility of him considering a return to Leinster were he approached to do so after Leo Cullen signalled his intention to step aside at the end of next season, although he indicated it was not something that would currently interest him.

The former Irish coach oversees the Wallabies in this Saturday’s Nations Championship opening game in Sydney’s Football Stadium (kick-off 11.10am Irish time), and as it happens Schmidt is returning this August to Dublin where his son Tim works as a finance business partner for Leinster.

“They’ve already got my son working for them, so I don’t think they need the whole family,” he said after announcing the Australian side from their team base in the luxurious surrounds of Sydney’s Double Bay.

“Leinster, they’re a juggernaut. I know silverware in Europe is the massive benchmark for them, but they’ve done everything but that and been so competitive and so consistent. You see other teams, big teams like Toulouse, they weren’t in the final this year. They’ve done a fantastic job and I’d have a massive amount of time for what Leo has done and what he’s overseen there.

“I’m proud to say that I was associated with Leinster because I just think that they’re an incredible outfit. I probably quietly still support them at times, particularly in those big European games,” Schmidt said.

“Ironically, you’ve got Noel McNamara in the opposition helping Bordeaux undo them and Bordeaux have a couple of handy players who can undo a lot of people.”

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Asked specifically if he would consider going back to the province he coached for three seasons from 2010 to 2013, in which time Leinster won two Heineken Cups, a Challenge Cup and the Pro12, Schmidt said: “Not at the moment. You guys know me well. I’m very short-term focused. I’m just trying to get through these last three games to help as best I can and help the group grow a little bit further.

“I feel like they [Australia] are great. I feel like I can take a few steps back and they can really lead themselves now. I think that’s a great transition for Les in that they can grab the reins.“

“I fly to Ireland on August 10th to go up and see my new grandson. I’m certainly going up there, but not to be coaching really. I’ll be looking forward to that heatwave!”

Schmidt strongly indicated he would not coach an international side again, and will work with the New Zealand provincial side King Country after handing over the Wallabies to Les Kiss after these opening Nations Championship games against Ireland, Italy and France.

Schmidt is one of the few head coaches who has experienced both sides of the international coaching equation, in overseeing a southern hemisphere side on home soil at the start of their Test season, and a northern hemisphere away from home at the end of a long arduous season.

Citing Ireland’s last visit to Australia eight years ago, when winning the series 2-1 under his watch, Schmidt said: “I know last time I was here in 2018, we felt we had an advantage. I know that the rhythm the players had from playing finals footy, that is an advantage without a doubt.

“It’s not an advantage that we managed to take the best out of because we didn’t have a team in the semi-final or final of Super Rugby, so I do think the confidence that players get from that [is important], that little bit of real bone-deep belief that you get out of that,” he said.

“When it comes to a final, we can step up and deliver. When it comes to a play-off game, it’s winner takes all because that’s what a Test match, any Test match is, albeit we’re playing in a Nations Championship, which I think is a really exciting concept. I think at the back end of the year we’re really going to see that.”

Schmidt believes that this helped his Irish side at the time stay calm in the tense finale to the third Test in Sydney.

“I thought that Irish mentality of being incredibly stubborn defensively, of being incredibly connected, I think there was evidence of that because they had the belief that they could trust each other. I think there’s advantages in that. But there’s a freshness in everyone getting back together.

“What I observed in the Six Nations, I just thought Ireland, they were back on an upswing, and certainly the Scotland game was real evidence of that, and the England game. I thought those two games were absolutely outstanding. I’d prefer if those two performances didn’t turn up in two days’ time.”

The most left-field pick in Joe Schmidt’s selection to face Ireland is that of Jock Campbell, the 31-year-old Reds fullback who won his fourth and most recent cap in 2022, as Max Jorgensen reverts to a more fitting role on the wing after his unhappy outing at 15 last November against Ireland in Dublin.

That was in the absence of Tom Wright, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury against the All Blacks in August of last year and has been searching for his best form since returning, although he is named on the bench.

Ryan Lonergan, the 28-year-old Brumbies scrumhalf, will make his first Test start in what is also a new half-back combination alongside Carter Gordon, whose accession to the outhalf throne has been delayed by Eddie Jones jettisoning him at the last World Cup, a segue into rugby league and injuries.

Schmidt has also opted to start the 28-year-old Reds hooker Josh Nasser, whose father Brendan won eight caps for the Wallabies, while the 25-year-old Reds lock Josh Canham will win his third cap.

Indeed, 16 months out from a World Cup, it’s surprising to note that five of this Wallabies starting XV have still to reach double figures in Test caps. Yet they also possess an excellent back row as well as a potent and settled midfield, and what looks like a strong bench.

Wallabies team to play Ireland at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Saturday, July 4th, at 8pm local time:

1. Angus Bell (50 Tests) - #940; Hunters Hill Rugby Club

2. Josh Nasser (11 Tests) - #979; Easts Rugby (Brisbane)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (88 Tests) - #896; West Harbour Juniors

4. Jeremy Williams (25 Tests) – #973; Wahroonga Tigers

5. Josh Canham (2 Tests) - #987; Harlequin Rugby Club

6. Rob Valetini (62 Tests) - #929; Harlequin Rugby Club

7. Fraser McReight (39 Tests) - #937; Albany Creek Brumbies

8. Harry Wilson (c) (36 Tests) - #933; Gunnedah Red Devils

9. Ryan Lonergan (5 Tests) - #993; Tuggeranong Vikings

10. Carter Gordon (9 Tests) - #967; Sunshine Coast Grammar School

11. Dylan Pietsch (9 Tests) - #978; Leeton Phantoms

12. Len Ikitau (50 Tests) - #944; Tuggeranong Vikings

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (18 Tests) - #988; The Kings School

14. Max Jorgensen (20 Tests) - #984; Balmain Wolves

15. Jock Campbell (4 Tests) - #959; Inverell Highlanders

Substitutes

16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa (25 Tests) - #918; Southern Districts

17. James Slipper (151 Tests) - #843; Bond Pirates

18. Taniela Tupou (68 Tests) - #917; Brothers Rugby

19. Lachlan Shaw* - uncapped; Ipswich Rangers

20. Tom Hooper (22 Tests) - #964; Bathurst Bulldogs

21. Tate McDermott (50 Tests) - #936; Flinders Rugby Club

22. Ben Donaldson (19 Tests) - #962; Clovelly Eagles

23. Tom Wright (43 Tests) - #939; Clovelly Eagles