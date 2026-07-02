Proposed €250m winter sports arena in Dublin gets backing from key stakeholders

The proposed arena in Cherrywood aims to serve as a national hub for winter sports as well as a concert and corporate events centre

The company behind the plan to build a €250 million winter sports arena and concert venue in Dublin has secured the endorsement of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, Dublin Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Ireland.

Prime Arena Holdings, which is led by the former commercial head of sport at RTÉ Dermot Rigley, described the endorsements as a “milestone for the project”.

The proposed scheme on an eight-acre site in Cherrywood, south Dublin, aims to serve as a national hub for winter sports as well as a concert and corporate events centre.

It will feature an 8,000-plus capacity arena, expandable to more than 10,500 for big events, and include two Olympic-sized ice rinks.

It will also host Dublin’s first professional ice hockey franchise.

While Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council will adjudicate on the planning proposal, due to be submitted in the coming weeks, the council’s economic team has thrown its weight behind the project.

John O’Toole, head of economic development at the council, highlighted the strategic importance of the project.

“The potential to have Ireland’s first dedicated winter sports and entertainment arena earmarked for development in Cherrywood is transformational,” he said.

“Once constructed, it will contribute significantly to our ambitions across sport, tourism and culture, supporting further economic growth and opportunity throughout Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and the wider region,” O’Toole said.

Mary Rose Burke, Dublin Chamber of Commerce chief executive, said the project would “deliver a significant and lasting boost to Dublin’s economy, supporting businesses across hospitality, tourism, retail and local services” while Tourism Ireland chief Alice Mansergh said it “would offer opportunities to attract visitors from overseas”.

[ What’s behind the new winter sports arena in south Dublin?Opens in new window ]

Prime Arena hopes the proposed venue will attract up to 1.3 million visitors annually, “positioning it as a major driver of economic activity and a landmark destination for both domestic and international audiences”.

The venue is being designed by sports architecture firm Populous, whose portfolio includes the Sphere in Las Vegas, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Yankee Stadium in New York and the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Prime Arena last year reached agreement to purchase the site, adjacent to junction 16 of the M50 motorway, from US property group Hines, which is developing 1,300 apartments in the Cherrywood strategic development zone.

Several US and Canadian ice hockey stars, including former Stanley Cup winners, recently emerged as investors in the project.