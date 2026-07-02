Man released without charge after arrest on suspicion of bribing public official

The man was arrested by detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A man has been released without charge after being questioned by gardaí as part of an investigation into the alleged bribery of a public official.

The man (40s) was arrested last Monday and held for questioning at a garda station in the southern region.

Garda sources confirmed the investigation was in respect of the local authority in Limerick which, before 2014, was two separate councils.

A Garda statement issued on Wednesday stated that detectives from the National Economic Crime Bureau had arrested a man “on suspicion of bribing a public official”.

“The investigation relates to alleged Corruption in Office involving a former local authority employee and external contractors,” the force said.

The suspect was detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

In an update on Thursday, An Garda Síochána said the suspect had been released without charge and a file would be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions as part of the ongoing investigation.

Limerick City and County Council did not respond to requests for comment.