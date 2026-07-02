Courts

Man released without charge after arrest on suspicion of bribing public official

Investigation relates to alleged corruption involving former local authority employee and external contractors

The man was arrested by detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
The man was arrested by detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
David Raleigh
Thu Jul 02 2026 - 12:201 MIN READ

A man has been released without charge after being questioned by gardaí as part of an investigation into the alleged bribery of a public official.

The man (40s) was arrested last Monday and held for questioning at a garda station in the southern region.

Garda sources confirmed the investigation was in respect of the local authority in Limerick which, before 2014, was two separate councils.

A Garda statement issued on Wednesday stated that detectives from the National Economic Crime Bureau had arrested a man “on suspicion of bribing a public official”.

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“The investigation relates to alleged Corruption in Office involving a former local authority employee and external contractors,” the force said.

The suspect was detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

In an update on Thursday, An Garda Síochána said the suspect had been released without charge and a file would be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions as part of the ongoing investigation.

Limerick City and County Council did not respond to requests for comment.

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