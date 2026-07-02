Martin tells Kenneally victims FF will examine TDs’ failure to notify authorities of abuse

The Taoiseach has promised the survivors of sex abuser Bill Kenneally that Fianna Fáil will examine the failure of two former TDs to notify the authorities that Kenneally might pose a risk to children.

Michéal Martin had denied that Fianna Fáil as an organisation had been involved in any cover-up to protect Kenneally. The serial sex abuser’s uncle Billy Kenneally snr and cousin Brendan Kenneally both served as prominent Fianna Fáil TDs in Waterford from the 1960s through to the early 2000s.

Martin was on the record pointing out that the commission of investigation into the response of various State agencies into Kenneally’s abuse found there was no political cover-up or collusion and that Fianna Fáil as an organisation was unaware of Kenneally’s abuse.

“The report doesn’t implicate the Fianna Fáil party at all as an organisation and in fact, makes the point that the Fianna Fáil party was not advised even locally or in any shape of form by any individual,” said Martin, when asked on June 14th if Fianna Fáil would apologise to the victims.

“The two former public representatives involved (Billy Kenneally snr, now deceased, and his son Brendan Kenneally, no longer a party member) did wrong in the manner in which they addressed the issue, no question about that,” he added.

But now Martin has revealed to some of the survivors that Fianna Fáil will be looking closely at the involvement of both former TDs in the case and their failure to notify the appropriate authorities of the risk their relative posed to boys.

Martin made the promise to sex abuse survivors Jason Clancy, Colin Power, Barry Murphy, Kevin Keating, Paul Walsh and Simon O’Toole when he met them before the weekend to finalise details of the State apology which will be given to them in the Dáil on July 14th.

[ ‘We all struggled’: Bill Kenneally abuse survivor calls for speedier commissions of investigationOpens in new window ]

Clancy told The Irish Times that Martin was “appalled at what had happened to us”.

“Michéal Martin told us that he is going to deal with the Kenneally involvement separate to the Government and said that ‘we, as in Fianna Fáil, will not be shirking our responsibilities’ in relation to those two TDs and will be reviewing what they knew and what they did or didn’t do.”

Brendan Kenneally was strongly criticised in the commission of investigation report by Judge Michael White, who said his failure to notify child-protection agencies in 2001 when he became aware of his cousin’s abuse was a serious misjudgment.

White said that while Brendan Kenneally may not have known his cousin was referred to a psychiatrist in 1987 after he admitted to gardaí that he had abused boys, Brendan Kenneally he should have done more once he learned of the abuse in 2001.

“Even without knowledge of the psychiatric referral in 1987, Brendan Kenneally’s actions in 2001 at the very least fell substantially below the standards the commission would expect from a TD of Mr Kenneally’s experience.”

“In the commission’s considered opinion ... for the public good, Brendan Kenneally had one obvious option, to report his matter to the child-protection services of the South Eastern Health Board in Waterford and ask that service to carry out a risk assessment.

The judge said the then TD should have spoken to Bill Kenneally and advised him to resign from the basketball club he was involved with. “He should have never allowed him to continue to canvas and act as a tallyman for him or the Fianna Fáil party,” said the judge.

According to Clancy and fellow survivor Barry Murphy, Martin told the survivors that once the report was published on June 9th, Fianna Fáil general secretary Seán Dorgan rang Brendan Kenneally, who resigned from the party with immediate effect.