Met Éireann issues wind warnings for Thursday with heavy rain also forecast

Wind turbines in the area around Invern in Connemara, Co. Galway. Met Éireann has warned to expect strong winds across the whole of Ireland on Thursday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Wednesday will be dry and bright for most of the day with sunny spells and occasional scattered showers but a wind warning for the entire State is on the way for Thursday, Met Éireann has said.

A Met Éireann status yellow weather warning for high winds for Donegal, Galway and Mayo expired at 5am on Wednesday.

But another wind warning is on the way for all counties in the Republic from midnight to 6pm on Thursday. Met Éireann said strong and gusty southwesterly winds would have the potential to create difficult travelling conditions with debris or loose objects displaced. Met Éireann said some fallen branches or trees could be expected.

The outlook for coming days is for more of the same with high winds and rain or showers each day.

Wednesday night is expected to be windy with showery outbreaks of rain developing, heaviest in northwestern counties. Southwesterly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty too. Lowest temperatures will be between 5 and 8 degrees.

Thursday should see wet and windy conditions with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, along with fresh to strong and gusty southwestly winds. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees. Some hail and lightning will occur later also.

Thursday night is expected to turn cold with scattered blustery wintry showers, mainly affecting Atlantic counties. Some lying snow is possible across west and northwest areas. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly wind.

Friday should be cold and breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will fall as sleet and possibly snow at times early on. Highest temperatures of just 5 to 8 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds, making for an added wind-chill factor.

The outlook for the weekend is for generally cloudy conditions with patchy drizzle. Some hill, mist and coastal fog is also expected. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

Sunday is expected to be a cool day on Sunday with blustery showers, wintry in places with local hail.