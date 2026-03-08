Motorcyclist (50s) killed in Co Antrim road crash

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, said the PSNI. No other vehicles were involved. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A motorcyclist has died after a road collision on the outskirts of Belfast, Co Antrim.

The man, aged in his 50s, died following the incident in Dunmurry on Sunday morning.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said they received a report of a collision involving a motorcycle in the Queensway area at approximately 7.30am.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services,” they said.

“Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other vehicles were involved. Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage of what happened is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 414 08/03/26.” – PA