Appeal for witnesses to Tipperary crash after female pedestrian killed

The woman, who was in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene

Gardaí were called to the scene on Sunday evening and traffic restrictions were subsequently put in place. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Emmet Malone
Sun Mar 08 2026 - 23:171 MIN READ

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a fatal road-traffic incident in Templemore, Co Tipperary, in which a female pedestrian was killed on Sunday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly after 7pm. It is understood the woman was struck by a car on the R502 at Ballinlassa, between Templemore and Templetouhy.

The pedestrian, who was in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The motorist did not require hospital treatment, according to initial reports.

An Garda Síochána said on Sunday evening that the coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination will take place.

The scene has been preserved for examination by forensic collision investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling on the road at the time and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

