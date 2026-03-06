Weekend to start cool and dry before rain returns

Ireland weather: Conditions will become more unsettled on Saturday, with spells of rain spreading from the Atlantic. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Some dry weather is being forecast for the weekend but low temperatures are expected to create difficult travel conditions before rain returns.

Met Éireann said Friday would get off to a cold start with widespread frost and ice leading to difficulties for some motorists.

However, it is to be “a sunny day overall”, with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees expected in light to moderate southwest winds.

Friday night will be cold, dry and clear initially but patchy cloud will spread from the south and west towards morning. Lowest temperatures of -1 to 4 degrees are forecast, though it will be milder in Atlantic coastal areas.

Saturday is to be another largely dry day with spells of sunshine and the odd isolated light shower drifting up from the south.

“Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, fresher on Atlantic coasts,” Met Éireann said.

Conditions will become more unsettled later on Saturday, with spells of rain spreading from the Atlantic. Saturday night will be cool, dry and clear at first, but cloud is to thicken from the southeast, bringing patches of light rain and drizzle to southern and eastern coasts by morning.

“Lowest temperatures of -1 to 4 degrees generally, though it will be milder in Atlantic coastal regions, in light to moderate southeast winds,” Met Éireann said.

Sunday will get off to a “largely cloudy start” with some sunny spells and the odd patch of light rain and drizzle in the south and east.

“More persistent rain will develop across the western half of the country through the day. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in moderate southerly winds.”

Monday is expected to get off to “a dull and damp start” with patches of light rain and drizzle lingering.

“Sunny spells are forecast to develop through the afternoon as the rain and drizzle ease.”

Looking farther ahead, low pressure is to remain dominant, bringing further wet and windy conditions at times for the latter half of the week.