Irish patrol vessel damaged while departing Dublin quays

Footage shared online shows LÉ Samuel Beckett hitting Liffey quays

The LÉ Samuel Beckett, an Irish Naval Service patrol vessel, has been damaged on the river Liffey in Dublin. Photograph: Irish Defence Forces
Jade Wilson
Fri Feb 27 2026 - 14:341 MIN READ

An Irish patrol vessel, the LÉ Samuel Beckett, has sustained “slight damage” while departing Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin on Friday morning, the Defence Forces has said.

Footage shared on social media showed the vessel hitting the quay on the Liffey.

After conducting a survey of the damage, it was assessed that the ship was in need of “minor repairs”, the Defence Forces said in a statement.

“Once complete, the LÉ Samuel Beckett will recommence Maritime Defence Security Operation Patrols,” the statement said.

The Defence Forces did not provide a timeline for repairs.

Jade Wilson is a reporter for The Irish Times