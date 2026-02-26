Palestine protester arrested after disrupting Google conference in Dublin due in court

The man was charged with trespassing following the incident in the arena on Thursday. Photograph: iStock

A Palestine solidarity protester was arrested after disrupting a Google event in Dublin on Thursday.

The man, aged in his 40s, ran on to the stage while speakers took part in the Engage conference at the 3Arena in Dublin city.

Footage of the incident shows the man shouting “Shame on Google” and referencing the fact some of the company’s systems are used by the Israeli military.

The man has since been charged with trespassing and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday afternoon, An Garda Síochána confirmed.

A further protest took place at Dublin Airport as some Israeli delegates who attended the conference flew home, but no arrests were reported at this demonstration.

The protests were organised by campaign group Your Tech Their Deaths and the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Google has been contacted for comment.

Several protests have been held in Ireland and abroad in recent months related to the tech company’s links to Israel.

Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion joint contract between Google and Amazon signed in 2021, provides cloud computing infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI) and other technology services to the Israeli government and its military.

In October, The Guardian reported that, under the deal, the Israeli government asked Google and Amazon to effectively sidestep legal obligations so its data would not end up in the hands of foreign law enforcement authorities.

To secure the lucrative contract, the companies agreed to a so-called “winking mechanism”, according to leaked documents seen by The Guardian, as part of a joint investigation with Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine and Hebrew-language outlet Local Call.

Both Google and Amazon have previously denied evading any legal obligations.