Wakes with open coffins not allowed in churches, bishop clarifies

Wakes with open coffins are not to be allowed in churches in the diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois, Bishop Paul Connell reiterated in a statement issued on Tuesday evening.

A wake usually takes place in a private home or a funeral home, where the remains are on view in an open coffin and where people gather to offer sympathy and support to the bereaved family.

Bishop Connell’s statement followed media reports that parishes in South Leitrim had been instructed by him to stop hosting wakes in their churches – a practice that had developed in some areas of the diocese recently and which is highly unusual in Ireland.

The Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois is spread over seven counties, including almost all of Longford, half of Leitrim and parts of Westmeath, Offaly, Cavan, Roscommon and Sligo.

“Diocesan guidance clarifies that wakes with an open coffin are not permitted in churches,” he said, which represented “no change to the traditional Catholic funeral service”.

This “includes a removal of the remains to the church the evening before the Funeral Mass, when the remains are met with prayers and the opportunity for people to sympathise with the family afterwards. The coffin remains closed during this removal service, as it does during the Funeral Mass. There is no difficulty whatsoever with the remains reposing overnight (with a closed coffin) in the church,” he said.

In his recent letter to funeral directors, Bishop Connell said he wished “to clarify the question of reposing of remains in churches, a practice that has begun in some parishes in recent months. As you can see from the enclosed guidelines which have been forwarded to all the priests and parishes in the diocese, I have directed that reposing of remains in churches [with opened coffin] will not be permitted in any church belonging to a Catholic parish in this diocese from Monday 9 February 2026.”

He made it clear that the diocese was “anxious to facilitate our parishioners in whatever way we can, particularly at the most sensitive time of a bereavement. In that light, the use of parish halls, parish centres or other such parish properties etc for reposing is quite acceptable and poses no difficulty.”

He added, that “the use of a church, however, for such a purpose is inappropriate, given the sacred nature of the building and in particular the presence of the blessed sacrament. A church is designed for public worship and quiet prayer and reflection. Reposing by its nature may involve loud engagement and even the provision of hospitality.”