Irish citizens advised against all travel to Mexican state of Jalisco

Passengers stranded at Guadalajara International Airport following flight suspensions in Tlajomulco, Jalisco State, Mexico. Photograph: Ulises Ruiz / AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising Irish citizens against all travel to the Mexican state of Jalisco, following the killing of one of the world’s most wanted drug traffickers.

Mexico’s defence ministry confirmed the cartel boss, known as “El Mencho”, was killed by security forces on Sunday in Jalisco with at least six alleged accomplices.

Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes (59), the drug lord’s real name, was the leader of a group that had become Mexico’s most powerful and notorious criminal organisation; the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Following his killing, violence has broken out in more than six Mexican states including Jalisco.

The department said it is monitoring the situation in Jalisco, where ongoing security operations and incidents of violence have resulted in road and airport closures.

There have also been reports of security operations and related road blockages in other states, particularly those bordering the region, it said.

The department has advised Irish citizens already in Jalisco or in any other affected area to shelter in place, avoid unnecessary movement and to follow the direction of local authorities.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, including its officials in Mexico, stands ready to provide all necessary and appropriate consular assistance to Irish citizens that need it,” it said.

“Irish citizens in need of consular assistance in Mexico should contact the Irish Embassy in Mexico city.”

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has also advised anyone planning to travel to the state of Jalisco, or surrounding areas on Mexico’s Pacific west coast in the coming days, to remain in close contact with their travel agent and to follow the guidance of the DFA.

Tom Randles, president of the ITAA said: “Those already holidaying in the area should exercise extreme caution and follow the advice of local authorities, including remaining indoors where advised.

“Anyone in an affected area should keep in contact with their local tour operator staff on the ground. Alternatively, contact your tour operator or the travel agent with whom you booked your holiday for assistance.

“Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged and switched to roaming to receive alerts from local authorities. Also monitor local news bulletins.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be held across the United States, Mexico and Canada this summer.

If Ireland are to qualify, they will be in group A where two of their three group games will take place in Mexico.

Firstly, they would take on South Korea in Guadalajara, a city in Jalisco and co-hosts Mexico in Mexico city as well as South Africa in the US city of Atlanta.