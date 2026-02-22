Mexican security forces reportedly kill drug cartel boss ‘El Mencho’

A police officer stands guard on a road in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, after the death of the cartel leader known as El Mencho. Photograph: Alejandra Leyva/AP

One of the world’s most wanted drug traffickers, the Mexican cartel boss known as “El Mencho”, has been killed by security forces, Mexico’s defence ministry has confirmed.

The drug lord, whose real name is Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, was killed on Sunday in the western state of Jalisco along with at least six alleged accomplices, the ministry said in a statement.

The 59-year-old gangster was the leader of a group that in recent years has become Mexico’s most powerful and notorious criminal organisation: the Jalisco New Generation cartel.

The Jalisco group is a household name in Mexico where it is infamous for its displays of ultraviolence and its big, military-style arsenal.

The US had offered a $15 million (€12 million) reward for the capture of the drug boss, who was accused of smuggling huge quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine across its southern border. El Mencho’s cartel, which was founded about 16 years ago and became Mexico’s most influential crime group, was also accused of attempting to assassinate Mexican government officials.

Senior US officials celebrated El Mencho’s slaying, which follows months of pressure from US president Donald Trump over the influx of drugs and migrants across the 3,145km border between the two countries. The US president has even threatened military action against cartels that he has claimed “are running Mexico”.

Writing on X, Christopher Landau, the deputy secretary of state, called El Mencho “one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins”. He posted: “This is a great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America, and the world.”

The exact circumstances of El Mencho’s killing, which analysts called the biggest blow to Mexico’s cartels in more than a decade, remained unclear on Sunday. The defence ministry said special forces troops from the army and national guard had launched an operation in Tapalpa, a town about 128km southwest of Jalisco state’s capital, Guadalajara, to capture the fugitive drug lord, with support from the air force and military intelligence. While doing so, however, “military personnel came under attack” and fought back.

Mexico's president Claudia Sheinbaum offered no immediate confirmation of El Mencho’s killing. Photograph: Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty

Four cartel members were killed at the scene, while another three died while being flown to Mexico City, among them El Mencho. Three troops were injured during the operation and were also transported to the capital for treatment, the ministry added.

Two alleged cartel members were arrested with weapons that included rocket launchers capable of bringing down aircraft and destroying armoured vehicles. Footage published in one regional newspaper, El Occidental, showed scenes of what appeared to be heavy fighting in Tapalpa, which is located in Mexico’s Sierra Madre mountain range.

The defence ministry said US authorities had provided “complementary information” that had contributed to the operation’s success.

In a sign of El Mencho’s huge influence across Mexico, as well as other parts of Latin America, his killing sparked an immediate outbreak of disorder across the region he ruled.

Media reports said that on Sunday lunchtime “narco” roadblocks made from burning cars, buses and trucks could be seen across at least eight Mexican states: Jalisco, Guanajuato, Nayarit, Michoacán, Colima, Guerrero, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas. Video footage showed huge clouds of smoke rising into the skies above Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist city on Mexico’s west coast.

There were scenes of chaos in Jalisco’s capital, Guadalajara – one of the 2026 World Cup host cities – as panicked passengers sprinted for cover, apparently fearing reprisal attacks from El Mencho’s fighters. Armed men were seen torching vehicles in the heart of the city.

​One video posted on social media showed a group of heavily armed men setting fire to a petrol station in Guadalajara after pulling up in a white car.

Jalisco’s state governor, Pablo Lemus Navarro, urged its 8 million citizens to stay at home “until the situation is brought back under control”.

The US embassy in Mexico City also issued a security alert, urging US citizens to “shelter in place” in affected regions as a result of “ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity”.

Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, offered no immediate confirmation of El Mencho’s killing, telling reporters they would soon be briefed by her security council. – Guardian