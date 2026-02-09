Ireland

Welcome return of brighter, drier conditions forecast by later in week

Conditions will remain cold, but absence of rain a relief after period of sustained downpours

Grafton Street in Dublin on a day of moderate temperatures. File photograph: Getty Images
Jade Wilson
Mon Feb 09 2026

More rain is forecast early this week, before the weather turns brighter, colder and largely dry as Friday approaches, according to Met Éireann.

It comes after another week of heavy rain and flooding in parts of the country last week. Waterford, Wicklow, Dublin and Louth were all under status orange rainfall warnings on Thursday and Friday. Clean-up and repair operations were taking place over the weekend in areas affected by flooding.

Monday is forecast to be “rather dull with outbreaks of rain or drizzle becoming widespread”. This will be heaviest across southern counties in the earlier part of the day, before moving northern counties later.

Tuesday will also be damp and wet at times, with rain and drizzle across southwest counties, extending north-eastward to most areas through the morning and afternoon. Some mist and fog is also expected, with highest temperatures of seven to 12 degrees and light to moderate winds.

Wednesday is expected to be largely the same, although clear spells will develop in western areas overnight.

After a generally cloudy start to Thursday, brighter conditions are expected to develop through the day. Thursday night will be largely dry with clear spells and the possibility of isolated showers.

Cold temperatures, falling between minus three and two degrees, are expected, with frost and ice forming.

Friday is forecast to be a bright and mostly dry day, with good spells of sunshine.

