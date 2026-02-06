Irish Times photographers highly commended at AIB Press Photographer of the Year awards

Two of Dara Mac Dónaill’s photographs were commended including this one of Aisling Rogerson scattering the ashes of late husband Manchán Magan in Westmeath last November

The work of four Irish Times photographers was highly commended at the AIB Press Photographer of the Year awards on Friday evening.

The annual awards, now in their 48th year, were hosted by broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan at O’Reilly Hall, University College Dublin.

Mark Condren of Mediahuis Ireland won the overall prize for a record seventh time, with judges praising his “superb skill” and “exceptional range of subject matter across multiple categories”.

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers presented Condren with the award.

A native of Castletownroche, Co Cork, Condren began his career with local newspaper The Avondhu before later working with The Corkman and The Sunday Tribune. He now works for the Irish Independent.

Images taken by four photographers from The Irish Times – Tom Honan, Bryan O’Brien, Dara Mac Dónaill and Alan Betson – were among those shortlisted at the event.

Awards were presented across several categories including news; daily life and people; sports action; sports feature; portrait; nature and the environment; politics; and arts and entertainment.

Sarah Foran, Damien Devereux and Fr Kevin Kiernan pay their respects to Br Kevin Crowley at St Mary of the Angels, Capuchin Friary, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan

Four of Honan’s photographs were shortlisted across different categories including a striking image of Br Kevin Crowley of the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin lying in repose last July.

Two images by Mac Dónaill were also highly commended including a photo of Aisling Rogerson scattering the ashes of her late husband Manchán Magan at his month’s mind ceremony at the Hill of Uisneach, Westmeath, last November.

Crows help themselves to fur from a moulting fallow deer in Dublin’s Phoenix Park. Photograph: Alan Betson

Two of Betson’s photographs were also showcased including a shot of crows helping themselves to the moulting fur of a young fallow deer in Dublin’s Phoenix Park as it shed its winter coat.

A photograph by O’Brien of a repurposed presidential election campaign poster for Fianna Fáil candidate Jim Gavin, which was found in a hedge near Rathcoole, Co Dublin, also featured.

A presidential campaign poster for Fianna Fáil candidate Jim Gavin seen near Rathcoole, Co Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Former Irish Times photographer and picture editor Frank Miller was recognised with an honorary membership of Press Photographers Ireland.

The AIB Sustainability Award was presented to Kerry freelance photographer Valerie O’Sullivan for her reportage work entitled Reviving, Restoring, Re-Thatching, which visually documented the re-thatching of an old family dwelling using the ancient craft of thatching.

The judges said O’Sullivan’s collection of images showcased “a delightful use of colour and composition”.

The judging panel was chaired by former EU ombudsman Emily O’Reilly, curator and archivist Kate Horgan and UK-based photographer Kieran Doherty. RTÉ’s Philip Bromwell helped judge the multimedia category.

All the winning and shortlisted images from the awards can be viewed in a touring exhibition, which will visit venues across the country over the coming year. The exhibition is to begin its tour in DLR Lexicon in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, on February 24th.

Further details on the exhibition, and the winning images, can be viewed on the Press Photographers website.