Catherine Connolly hits right notes during visit to hidden ‘jewel’ of Derry

Catherine Connolly meets Ami Nash, whose uncle, William Nash, was among victims of Bloody Sunday, at the Museum of Free Derry. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

In Derry’s Guildhall, the city’s community, civic and political leaders had got up early to meet the President, and she thanked them for doing so.

“I know it’s very unusual for the people of Derry, and you have that in common with Galway,” Catherine Connolly said to laughter from the audience.

She was beginning the second of a three day-trip to the North – the first official visit of her presidency – which started in Belfast on Wednesday.

In the Guildhall, Connolly toured its exhibits, including the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the late former SDLP leader John Hume, and in her brief speech she praised the city as one which “has shown us the path from conflict to peace”.

The impact of that conflict was acknowledged. Connolly said she was “conscious that I’m here at the 54th anniversary of Bloody Sunday”. She referenced the recent acquittal of Soldier F on charges of murder and attempted murder that day.

Catherine Connolly addresses the Guildhall in Derry on Thursday. Photograph: Tony Maxwell/Maxwells

“Justice is still awaited,” she said of the massacre on January 30th, 1972, when British soldiers opened fire on unarmed civilians during a protest march, killing 14.

Later, she met representatives of the Bloody Sunday families in the Bogside.

Tony Doherty, whose father Patrick was among those killed, welcomed the comments, saying it was a “sign of maturity as well that the President’s office isn’t reticent or afraid to address … core issues”.

Also on the agenda was the Siege Museum, which tells the story of the 1689 siege and the Apprentice Boys of Derry – a loyal order similar to the Orange Order – as well as arts and cultural venues An Culturlann and the Nerve Centre.

Peace was an “ongoing journey”, the President said in her Guildhall address, and hence her trip focused, as in Belfast, on projects putting this into action “on the ground”.

“As someone who’s been quite critical of the Government, let me praise the Irish Government in terms of their reconciliation fund [which supports the projects],” she said.

Afterwards, Connolly greeted all those present individually, including Democratic Unionist Party MP Gregory Campbell, who said afterwards he had challenged her “numerous references to Derry, but not a single reference to Londonderry”.

He also criticised her failure to acknowledge the exodus of Protestants from the mainly nationalist west bank of the city during the Troubles, “because they suffered hardship and intimidation and murder as well”.

Catherine Connolly meets DUP MP Gregory Campbell at the Guildhall, Derry. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

“I think she got the message and she apologised,” he said, also sayinghe looked forward to discussing these matters with Connolly in future.

Others had the future on their minds too.

Catherine Cooke, from Foyle Women’s Information Network, said she hoped the visit was “the first of many”. She described it as “really significant” that the President had visited the Siege Museum and met the Bloody Sunday families.

“Hopefully we can work with her on some of the stuff we’re doing around ending violence against women and girls,” Cooke said.

Gerard Deane, director of peacebuilding charity Holywell Trust, said the President’s presence in Derry was “a real sign to say this is a really important place” and that “she knows the importance of cross-Border relationships and of our city within this island”.

“It’s a real commitment from the presidency, saying Derry’s important, I’m hearing you, and let’s work together,” he said.

Certainly, it seemed as if the President has heard them. She emphasised an affection for the city grounded in family holidays and a memory of a time they “simply couldn’t wait to take the bikes out of the car and cycle down to the last bridge on the Foyle”.

Derry was “a jewel that is hidden in front of our eyes” she said, and its people, “with your wit, your perseverance … your reconciliation on the ground across all communities, you are an absolute example to us of the way forward”.