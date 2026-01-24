State declared free of bird flu but poultry must remain housed in secure buildings

In the weeks before Christmas five bird flu cases were reported on turkey farms in Cavan, Laois, Monaghan, Meath and Carlow. Photograph: Getty Images

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon stressed the need for continued vigilance against bird flu after Irish poultry was declared free of the virus since the start of the new year.

Legal orders requiring poultry to be kept in secure buildings remain in place despite the declaration of “disease freedom“.

Formal restrictions also remain in force on the movement of people, vehicles and equipment to and from areas where poultry or other captive birds are kept.

The formal acknowledgment of disease-free status was made when the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) published Ireland’s self-declaration of freedom from Highly Pathogenic Aviation Influenza (HPAI) viruses.

The WOAH is the global authority on animal health. Publication on its website of the Irish declaration has an effective date of January 1st, 2026.

The development follows concern about the spread of bird flu in the weeks before Christmas, when five cases were reported on turkey farms in Cavan, Laois, Monaghan, Meath and Carlow.

“This publication means that Ireland has regained its status regarding ‘Freedom from HPAI’,” said Mr Heydon in a statement on Friday.

“It is a real credit to our poultry industry and my department, and I want to acknowledge the effort involved in reaching this point. Unfortunately, we’re still in the high-risk period and I want to remind all stakeholders to remain vigilant.”

The Minister urged compliance with directions on the precautionary confinement of birds and restrictions on the assembly of live birds, which were imposed in November. Biosecurity measures on movements around poultry farms, in force since October, should also be adhered to, he said.

The Department of Agriculture said HPAI has not been detected in Ireland in wild birds or domestic poultry in 2026 to date.

“However, cases continue to be detected across Europe and Great Britain, so continued vigilance is advised.”