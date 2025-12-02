Fifth case of bird flu confirmed at Turkey farm in Co Cavan

A fifth case of bird flu has been confirmed at a turkey farm, it has been confirmed.

A Department of Agriculture spokesman confirmed the outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza HPAI H5N1, at a turkey farm in Co Cavan on Monday.

This follows outbreaks at farms, all producing turkeys, in counties Laois, Monaghan, Meath and Carlow since last month.

In the final run-up to the key Christmas season the department is warning “the risk of occurrence of further outbreaks of the disease into poultry flocks in Ireland is high”.

This latest outbreak comes as two flocks in Northern Ireland have returned preliminary positive results and alongside circulation of the virus in wild birds across the island.

Since November 10th all bird keepers and farmers are required to ensure their flocks are kept indoors in secure buildings, as set out in the Avian Influenza (Precautionary Confinement of Birds and Restriction on Assembly of Live Birds) Regulations 2025, SI No 532 of 2025.

The department said: “All flock owners are reminded to continue implementing the highest levels of biosecurity. Housing of poultry and captive birds alone will not protect birds from the threat of avian influenza virus.

“Biosecurity still remains the #1 method in preventing and controlling the spread of disease.

“Under these regulations, it is not permitted to organise or take part in events which involve the assembly of live birds from different premises eg shows, fairs, markets or sales, in order to protect the birds themselves from the risk of becoming infected.”

Over a million turkeys are produced in Ireland annually, primarily for the month of December.

Keeping turkeys indoors, in secure buildings helps halt the spread of the virus as it prevents healthy birds having direct access to wild bird faeces – the primary source for the disease’s spread.

“Housing will also mean that birds are fed and watered indoors and therefore, the potential for feed or water to be contaminated by wild birds is also reduced,” says department guidance.

“Housing alone does not eliminate the risk of a disease outbreak and it is essential to have robust biosecurity measures in place on all holdings with birds. Such measures include preventing access to the holding by vermin, wild birds or any other animals; putting in place footwear disinfection points at all entry and exit points to and from the premises, and, limiting access to the premises to essential personnel only.”

The housing order will remain in place until “further notice”, the department said.

“The decision as to when to remove these requirements will be made based on the prevailing epidemiological situation and will be kept under continual review with several factors including numbers of wild bird positive cases, average daytime temperatures and daylight hours taken into account.”