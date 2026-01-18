Teenager dies in early morning Galway crash

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the crash on the N65 at Loughrea to make contact. File photograph: Alan Betson

A teenager has died in a road crash in Co Galway. The incident occurred on the N65 at Loughrea at about 2.20am on Sunday.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the single-vehicle collision at Moyleen.

“A passenger, an adult male in his late teens, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe,” gardaí said in a statement on Sunday.

The coroner was notified and a postmortem examination is due to take place.

The driver and two other passengers were brought by ambulance to University Hospital Galway with non-life-threatening injuries. The road was closed for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to make contact.

Road users who were travelling on the relevant stretch of the N65 between 2am and 2.30am and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available.

Anyone with information can contact Loughrea Garda station on (091) 842870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.