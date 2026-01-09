Significant traffic delays expected in Athlone in advance of Mercosur protest

A French farmers protest against Mercosur (above). A convoy of tractors and other vehicles is set to assemble in opposition to Mercosur in advance of a rally at the Technological University of the Shannon midlands campus. Photograph: Getty Images

Thousands of farmers are expected to demonstrate against the Mercosur trade deal in Athlone, Co Westmeath, on Saturday.

Significant traffic is also anticipated in the town as a large convoy of tractors and other vehicles gathers in advance of a rally at the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) midlands campus.

The protest is being organised by Independent Ireland and will be attended by several politicians as well as the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and other agricultural groups.

On Friday, the European Union approved the controversial trade deal with a bloc of South American countries, opening up a large new market for European producers. It has drawn a sharp reaction from farmers, concerned they will be undercut by cheaper Brazilian and Argentinian beef that may not be produced to the EU’s strict environmental standards.

IFA president Francie Gorman said the outcome of the vote was disappointing, noting several countries did not support the agreement.

A protester in Warsaw opposed to the Mercosur pact. Photograph: Getty Images

“This morning’s outcome shows that the Irish Government was not alone in expressing deep reservations about the deal and what it means for farmers and public health. The commission cannot ignore the scale of the opposition to the deal.”

Mr Gorman said the IFA’s campaign against the agreement will “now focus on MEPs”.

Could Coalition politics hurt Ireland’s influence in Brussels? Listen | 52:25

“We expect Irish MEPs to stand behind the farming community and reject the Mercosur deal.”

An Garda Síochána said there could be significant traffic in Athlone on Saturday due to the demonstration. Thousands of people are expected to travel from various parts of the country to the town in advance of the protest, which is due to begin at 11am.

A convoy of mainly agricultural vehicles is expected to enter Athlone from the N61 Roscommon Road, along the N6 travelling eastbound from Junction 12 to Junction 10, and along the N55 towards the R916 and Cornamaddy roundabout.

[ Ireland to oppose Mercosur deal in final European Parliament ratification voteOpens in new window ]

Protesters are due to march from the N6, via the R916, to TUS Athlone.

“It is expected that there will be significant additional traffic, including slow-moving vehicles, in the N6 area, from Junction 12 to Junction 10, in the morning and over the course of Saturday,” noted a Garda statement.

“It is not intended that the N6 eastbound will be closed.”

Gardaí advised members of the public travelling in the affected areas to “leave enough time for possible traffic disruptions and to expect some localised delays”.

Additional traffic, parking and pedestrians are expected in the area until the rally finishes on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí said they are liaising with Westmeath County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to “minimise disruption in the Athlone area on Saturday”.