Cold weather to continue with -3 degrees forecast for weekend

Temperatures will potentially drop below zero in some areas at the weekend

A spell of colder weather during the coming days is set to bring overnight frosts and icy roads, according to Met Éireann.

Some sleet and snow is expected in parts of Ulster and north Connacht but much of the country will experience periods of clear, bright winter sunshine during the day with temperatures potentially dropping below zero at night.

People are warned to be aware of the potential for some difficult travelling conditions on roads, particularly in the mornings with Met Éireann suggesting extra time should be allowed for journeys.

“It is now increasingly likely that a very cold, Arctic air mass will move across Ireland over the coming days,” says meteorologist Matthew Martin.

“We are expecting very cold and frosty nights, particularly over the weekend, with a chance of some wintry showers. At present, these showers are most likely to affect northern counties, while many southern areas can expect plenty of crisp winter sunshine.”

On Thursday some rain showers are expected but these should generally clear over the day giving way to brighter, drier weather in most parts.

Some further patches of rain are expected to spread from the north overnight, with the south of the country to be impacted over Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to range from -1 to +3 degrees with some frost and icy roads likely.

Friday is expected to be generally bright and cold but some showers will again spread from the north with some snow and sleet possible. In Dublin the highest temperatures are likely to be 4 or 5 degrees.

The pattern will remain much the same into the weekend although temperatures are likely to fall to -3 degrees in some areas over Saturday night.

Lingering frost is expected on Sunday when temperatures are not expected to climb above 5 degrees.

Monday and the rest of next week is forecast to remain cold and largely dry although with some showers continuing to drift in from the north.

A small craft warning is in place this evening for much of the northwestern, northern and eastern seaboard with winds of force 6 expected.