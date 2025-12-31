Ireland

Woman remains in serious condition in hospital following Co Carlow pit bull attack

Victim, who has been named locally as Eileen Kelly, understood to have been attacked by one of two dogs she owns

FILE GARDA STOCK 12/07/19 Bray Garda Stationâ€¦ Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Gardaí said the dog was euthanised by a vet at the scene.
Sarah Slater
Wed Dec 31 2025 - 08:221 MIN READ

A woman in her 50s who was airlifted to hospital in Dublin following an incident involving a pit bull terrier dog in Co Carlow remains in a serious condition.

The incident occurred shortly after 2pm on Tuesday in Ashfield, Blackbog Road, on the edge of Carlow Town.

It is understood that the woman, who has been named locally as Eileen Kelly, was attacked by one of two dogs she owns.

The woman is believed to have suffered injuries to her face and head in the incident, which occurred inside her home.

The woman was removed from the scene by air ambulance to the Mater hospital in Dublin.

In a statement, gardaí said the services of the dog warden were requested and the dog was euthanised by a vet at the scene.

“The dog is believed to be of a restricted breed.

“The scene is currently preserved for technical examination. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Fine Gael councillor and Mayor of Carlow Paul Doogue said his “thoughts and prayers are with the lady involved and her family.”

The mayor added: “What an absolutely awful thing to happen and especially at this time of year which makes it worse. The entire community where the lady lives must be very shocked so my thoughts are with them also.”

