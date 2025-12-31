Hate crime investigation under way after anti-Semitic graffiti appears on Co Louth roads

Following the incident, the Garda said the force 'takes hate crime very seriously'.

A hate crime investigation has been launched by gardaí after anti-Semitic graffiti was painted on roads in Co Louth.

Swastika symbols and words including “Jew” and “rat” were daubed on the R165 and L1260 at Shanlis near Ardee.

Reacting to the incident, Holocaust Awareness Ireland said the graffiti “repeats one of the most disturbing anti-Semitic caricatures deployed by Nazis in pre-war Germany”.

In a statement, the Garda said it received a report of criminal damage, and the matter is being investigated as a hate crime. It urged those who may have information to make contact.

“An Garda Síochána takes hate crime very seriously. Every hate crime reported to An Garda Síochána is professionally investigated and victims supported during the criminal justice process.

“An Garda Síochána continues to encourage any victim of any crime to report this to An Garda Síochána, including any indication that the crime may have a hate motivation,” it said.

It added that gardaí from the Garda National Community Engagement Bureau engage with the Jewish community throughout Ireland on an ongoing basis and continue to liaise with the Jewish community at this time.

Anti-Semitic graffiti on a road in Co Louth

“We would like to reassure those of an ethnic or minority background that we are here to keep you safe.“We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of crime to report it to An Garda Síochána for investigation, or in an emergency call 999/112,” it said.

Holocaust Awareness Ireland said such graffiti appears most frequently in countries with “a long history” of anti-Semitism.

“It has been obvious that Ireland has experienced a rising trend in anti-Semitic sentiment across all social strata, including all levels of Government and media,” it said.

It called for immediate condemnation from the Government and immediate removal of the graffiti.

“As a society, we need to promote empathy and education to embrace our differences. Making vile, offensive, and humiliating language taboo represents the health of a multicultural democracy,” it said.