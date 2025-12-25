Ireland

First Christmas babies of 2025 arrive at maternity hospitals

Newborns bring festive joy to families

Baby Ronan was born on Christmas Day at the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin, to parents Colm and Kristin Concannon
Fiachra Gallagher
Thu Dec 25 2025 - 13:031 MIN READ

A couple living in Kilbarrack, north Dublin, overnight became parents to one of the first babies born in Ireland on Christmas day.

Kristin and Colm Concannon welcomed their son Ronan at 0.06am at the Rotunda Hospital. Baby Ronan weighed 3.23kg on arrival at the hospital in Dublin’s north inner city.

Just one minute later, Natalia Simciuc gave birth to her and her partner Constantin’s baby boy, David, also at the Rotunda.

Baby David with his mother Natalia Simciuc and midwife Elsie Cotterill at the Rotunda Hospital
David weighed 3.27kg on his arrival. The Simciucs will bring David home to Tyrellstown, west Dublin.

Also at the Rotunda, baby Tommy Kenna was born to parents Ruth and Gary, from Kinsealy, Dublin. Tommy was delivered at 7.09am, weighing 3.7kg.

Baby Tommy with parents Ruth and Gary Kenna at the Rotunda Hospital
Across the city, the first baby born at the Coombe Hospital was Croía McMullan, weighing 3.27kg on her arrival at 0.41am.

Jodie and Jeremy McMullan with baby Croía, who was born in the Coombe
Baby Croía was delivered to parents Jodie and Jeremy McMullan, from Kill, Co Kildare.

