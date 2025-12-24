Ireland

Uisce Éireann lifts boil-water notice for 22,000 people in Wexford

Disinfection issue on the Wexford town water supply caused five-day notice

Uisce Éireann had issued the notice on December 19th. Photograph: iStock
Sarah Slater
Wed Dec 24 2025 - 14:151 MIN READ

A boil-water notice affecting more than 20,000 people in Wexford town has been lifted.

The notice, which was in place for five days, was caused by a disinfection issue on the Wexford town public water supply and affected both households and businesses.

Uisce Éireann had issued the notice on December 19th to protect the health of approximately 22,000 customers due to untreated raw water entering the supply.

Uisce Éireann confirmed that, following consultation with the Health Service Executive, affected customers can now resume normal use of their water supply.

This follows consistent satisfactory sampling results.

Drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann worked to lift the notice for impacted customers as quickly and as safely as possible.

Padraig Lyng, Uisce Éireann’s water operations manager in Wexford acknowledged the impact of the notice on the community.

Mr Lyng said Uisce Éireann regretted the inconvenience on customers in Wexford town.

“Our drinking water experts worked to lift it as quickly as it was safe to do so.”

The Uisce Éireann customer contact centre, open 24/7 on freephone 1800 278 278, is available to answer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice. Further information is available on water.ie.

