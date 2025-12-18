Witness appeal after man in 20s dies in Co Tipperary crash

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them. Photograph: Frank Miller

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal car crash near Tipperary town on Wednesday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the single-car collision on the N24 at Cordangan Cross at about 9.45pm.

The male driver and sole occupant of the car, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem examination will take place.

The road remained closed on Thursday morning pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Any road users who were travelling around Tipperary town and the Bansha Road area between 9pm and 10pm on Wednesday are asked to contact gardaí, especially anyone who has camera or dashcam footage.

“In particular, gardaí are interested in potential sightings of a 2005-registered grey Toyota Yaris during this period,” a Garda statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.