Ireland

Government has done ‘a complete U-turn’ after RSA review, says road safety group founder

Susan Gray of Parents & Relatives of Crash Victims says Government is not taking issue seriously

26/08/2019 - NEWS - FILE - Gardai pictured at a checkpoint as the Road Safety Authority and An Garda Siochana, launch a campaign aimed at getting people off long term reliance on a learner permit. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times
An independent external review of the RSA has recommended it be reformed by separating the authority into two agencies. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Vivienne Clarke
Thu Dec 18 2025 - 08:392 MIN READ

The Government is not taking road safety seriously, the founder of a group for relatives of crash victims has said.

Susan Gray’s comments come following the Government’s decision to not disband the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland on Thursday, Ms Gray, who established the Parents & Relatives of Crash Victims (Parc) group in 2006, said the Government had done “a complete U-turn”.

An independent external review of the RSA by Indecon Economic Consultants recommended it be reformed by separating the authority into two agencies, one that is responsible for road safety and another for operational activities like the NCT and driver testing.

READ MORE

Government U-turn on reforming Road Safety Authority criticised in Dáil

Garda ombudsman investigates death of man in Dublin’s Temple Bar

Number of road deaths so far this year passes total figure for 2024

Woman (33) pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing death of ‘inspirational’ teacher

“What has the RSA achieved in the past year to make them change their mind?” she asked.

Ms Grey pointed out that there were 180 people “lying in their graves” from road accidents this year, which was 16 more people than this time last year. If the RSA was not going to disband then it needed new leaders, she urged.

“They are not getting the message across.”

In response to a comment by Minister of State for Transport Seán Canney that to divide the organisation would be costly, Ms Grey said: “What cost are they putting on lives? Seriously? It should be nothing about cost. They should want the best people in charge of a Road Safety Authority.”

A Department of Transport spokesman said on Wednesday that, having considered the recommendations of the Indecon review, Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien and Mr Canney have decided not to create two new entities.

“Both Ministers feel strongly that change and reform of the RSA in its current overall structure is still necessary. The department is now developing proposals to be introduced early in the new year.”

So far this year, there have been 181 people killed on the country’s roads.

The latest incident happened in Co Tipperary on Wednesday night. A man in his 20s died in the single-vehicle crash.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Vivienne Clarke

Vivienne Clarke is a reporter