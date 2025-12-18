Government has done ‘a complete U-turn’ after RSA review, says road safety group founder

An independent external review of the RSA has recommended it be reformed by separating the authority into two agencies. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The Government is not taking road safety seriously, the founder of a group for relatives of crash victims has said.

Susan Gray’s comments come following the Government’s decision to not disband the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland on Thursday, Ms Gray, who established the Parents & Relatives of Crash Victims (Parc) group in 2006, said the Government had done “a complete U-turn”.

An independent external review of the RSA by Indecon Economic Consultants recommended it be reformed by separating the authority into two agencies, one that is responsible for road safety and another for operational activities like the NCT and driver testing.

“What has the RSA achieved in the past year to make them change their mind?” she asked.

Ms Grey pointed out that there were 180 people “lying in their graves” from road accidents this year, which was 16 more people than this time last year. If the RSA was not going to disband then it needed new leaders, she urged.

“They are not getting the message across.”

In response to a comment by Minister of State for Transport Seán Canney that to divide the organisation would be costly, Ms Grey said: “What cost are they putting on lives? Seriously? It should be nothing about cost. They should want the best people in charge of a Road Safety Authority.”

A Department of Transport spokesman said on Wednesday that, having considered the recommendations of the Indecon review, Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien and Mr Canney have decided not to create two new entities.

“Both Ministers feel strongly that change and reform of the RSA in its current overall structure is still necessary. The department is now developing proposals to be introduced early in the new year.”

So far this year, there have been 181 people killed on the country’s roads.

The latest incident happened in Co Tipperary on Wednesday night. A man in his 20s died in the single-vehicle crash.