Uniformed gardaí could be armed with Taser stun guns by Christmas

Frontline uniformed gardaí could be using Taser stun guns almost immediately under a proposal being brought to Government by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan.

The stun guns could be used in policing on the streets of Dublin, Waterford and Kilkenny over the Christmas period, if approved by Cabinet on Tuesday.

It would be the first time that uniformed gardaí would be armed with Tasers and would mark a significant step for An Garda Síochána, whose frontline personnel are not armed.

However, informed sources stressed there is no consideration being given to arming uniformed gardaí with firearms, like other police forces in Europe.

Until now, the stun guns have only been used by the Garda’s specialist units, including the Emergency Response Unit and Armed Support Unit. However, under the new proposal being brought to Cabinet on Tuesday by Mr O’Callaghan, the use of Tasers would be extended to a group of uniformed frontline gardaí responding to 999 calls.

The trial would involve about 130 gardaí policing Dublin’s north inner city and south inner city, as well as the Waterford-Kilkenny division. Those areas have been chosen for a pilot project, of up to six months, because they are also the divisions where bodywork cameras are currently being trialled.

Senior gardaí and Department of Justice officials want to determine how the Tasers work, especially how they impact the Garda’s relationship with the public. They believe this can best be done by reviewing the bodywork camera footage of incidents where Tasers are used or even drawn by gardaí.

Just weeks ago, as Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly took up his role, replacing Drew Harris on his retirement, he said he wanted to explore how frontline gardaí could be better equipped. He added they often encountered violent situations, saying the introduction of Tasers may be an option.

The trial would evaluate if producing a Taser, without the need to discharge it, had the effect of calming volatile situations. The ethical, human rights and community impact of gardaí carrying Tasers would also be under review.

At present, uniform gardaí must rely on their ability to verbally de-escalate a violent situation, including incidents where knives or firearms are a factor. They must call for backup from armed colleagues in more dangerous situations.

The proposal comes at a time when more than 300 Garda members are assaulted each year. If it is approved by Cabinet, the Tasers would be rolled out immediately in a move that would be likely welcomed by the Garda staff associations.